Rotary president

Jeff Hall (left) congratulates Tim Leeper as the new President of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.

 SUBMITTED

Tim Leeper, owner of Tim Leeper Roofing, has begun his term as the president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.

Outgoing President Jeff Hall “passed the gavel” to Leeper during a recent meeting. Leeper shared the 2022-2023 theme with the Club — Make Rotary Relevant.

Tags

Recommended for you