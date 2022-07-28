Tim Leeper, owner of Tim Leeper Roofing, has begun his term as the president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.
Outgoing President Jeff Hall “passed the gavel” to Leeper during a recent meeting. Leeper shared the 2022-2023 theme with the Club — Make Rotary Relevant.
One of Leeper’s goals is to schedule social events that engage the community. Some of those will involve partnering with the Lebanon Breakfast Club “to grow the chemistry of Rotary”. A couple of examples include hosting a Christmas Party in December and a Membership Drive next spring so that prospective members can learn more about Rotary in a fun, social setting.
The two Clubs traditionally work together to operate the Rotary Food Booth at the Wilson County Fair Tennessee State Fair. That will be the case again this year, and Leeper indicated that there may be some potential renovations to the fair booth.
Leeper also wants the Club to discuss the possibility of supporting an International Service Project. He would like to see more outreach to young professionals and future leaders.
Instead of a guest speaker on the fourth Tuesday of each month, members will learn more about the rich history of Rotary and how Rotary functions; hear reports from committees; publicly recognize acts of service and volunteerism; and provide “Anonymous Praise” to respected and admired Rotarians.
Other officers serving for the 2022-2023 term include President-Elect, Andy White; Administrator, Elaine Nawiesniak; Treasurer, Rusty Richardson; and Sergeant-at-Arms, Wes Binkley. Board Members are Christie Griffen, Tom Keifer, and Colette Lanham-Stoffel.