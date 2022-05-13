The Lebanon High School choir group, known as Blue Diamonds, back row, from left: Kenneddi Mastin, Evan Grace Gill, Ellen Moscardelli, Rachel Moscardelli and Cameron Fuller. Front row, from left: Alyssa Dragan, Sandy Diaz, Grace Agosta, Dixie Green and Kalli Cothron.
The Lebanon High School Chamber Choir competed at the American Choral Director’s Association State Concert Performance Assessment.
Lebanon High School choir members Grant Summar, Sandy Diaz, Evan Grace Gill, Kenneddi Mastin, Jayce Beeler, Mason Key and Crew Evans competed at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
Lebanon High School’s Chamber Choir is scheduled to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York on May 31 under the direction of conductor/composer and Grammy-award winner Eric Whitacre.
The 28-student choir will sing as part of a mass choir in the iconic music hall. They are one of nine choirs to perform at the event.
LHS Choir Director Brenna Fitzgerald submitted performance videos from February 2020 as part of an audition process.
The Chamber Choir earned a Superior Rating at the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association Choral Festival in February, a Superior Rating at the American Choral Directors Association State Choral Performance Assessment in April, and a Superior Rating at “Music in the Parks” at Opryland in April.
Fitzgerald said that “(LHS) is a very special community. There is so much talent at the school – in so many departments. I set high expectations and the students always exceed them. I think that success happens when everyone wants to achieve the same goals. The choir students are so dedicated. They rehearse during our class periods, after school, and independently at home. We have section leaders for each voice part and choir leadership (president, vice president, secretary, librarian, and photographer).”