When life gave Shawna Keeney an abandoned dairy barn, she made a bakery.
That’s not as odd as it seems because atop Keeney’s wish list was to have a commercial kitchen.
In November 2020 she opened Journey Farm Bakery, which sits barely inside Wilson County, about halfway between Lebanon and Murfreesboro.
Open 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, the 14x40-foot bakery and shop seats 16 diners. She recently began serving Saturday breakfasts.
About converting the milking parlor, Keeney said, “The block building from the 1940s had been sitting and rotting badly. All the windows were broken out, and there was three feet of manure on the floor. It took three contractors to get one who didn’t want to knock it down. We worked on it six months to clean it up and turn it into what it is now.
“I heard stories from neighbors about the place and some of the biggest were about a moonshiner nicknamed ‘Shy’ who owned it. I’ve been told a lot of moonshine and whiskey went out of that dairy barn.”
(At his peak Wilson County native Clyde “Shy” Alsup had eight moonshine stills in operation.)
The bakery offers such goodies as cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, breads, brownies, muffins, cakes and pies, and Keeney sources mostly local ingredients; however, moonshine is not on the list.
She fetches strawberries from Six R Farms in Woodbury, pork products from Solomon Hills Farms in Milton, apples and peaches from Morning Glory Orchard in Nolensville, milk from the Middle Tennessee State University Dairy and the 20 to 25 dozen eggs she uses every week come from her own chickens.
So, what’s best to bite into at this super sweet shop?
“Cinnamon rolls are one of my signature items. Now I have 10 flavors of them. We sell thousands of pans a year. I roll a lot of cinnamons rolls,” she said. “I make over 60 flavors of cupcakes. Among the favorites are Whoa Dough (cookie dough), French toast, strawberry lemonade and margarita cupcakes.”
The breakfast bunch
Business seems to be booming, which is a bit surprising due to the fact there is no sign alerting motorists that there is a bakery in the wildwood a mile and a half down the lane off Highway 231.
“I used to have a sign, but it’s been stolen twice,” said Keeney, who began running the bakery out of her house and selling her goods at the Lascassas Farmers Market in 2016. “I kind of hoped I would have a good bit of traffic, a following from the farmers’ market. The farmers’ market constantly had people asking, ‘When are you going to open the bakery on Saturdays?’ I’ve only been doing breakfast since the second week of March, and it snowed that first Saturday. I almost decided not to do it, and I had an unbelievable turnout. Last week we had like 20 people sitting in the grass eating their breakfast.”
The Saturday breakfast offers a limited rotating menu featuring biscuit breakfast sandwiches, biscuit and sausage gravy and special pastries like sticky buns, berry-stuffed French toast croissants and strawberry bread. She has been serving upwards of 90-100 diners including hungry hunters, cyclists and horseback riders.
On a recent Saturday morning, brothers Miles and Lucas McAbee, 8 and 5 years old respectively, and their mom, Crystal, and their friend, Karen Stone, all from Murfreesboro, enjoyed their breakfast at a picnic table.
“This is our first time to come here,” said Stone. “I’d seen it on my neighborhood Facebook page. I’m having the berry-stuffed French toast croissant. It’s very good.”
Crystal had the same while her sons chomped down cinnamon rolls with chocolate milk. “Apparently they’re very delicious,” she noted as her sons devoured their pastries.
Also dining at a picnic table were Ronald and Laura Scalf from Lascassas.
“I come at least one day in the week and on Saturday,” said Ronald, scarfing down a biscuit with sausage gravy. He described the food as “unbelievable, very delicious.”
Laura, who had a croissant and an iced-caramel latte, added, “We’ve been coming since she (Keeney) opened. We met them at the Lascassas Farmers Market at the Lascassas Feed Store. She makes the best cheesecake I’ve ever had. She just started serving breakfasts on Saturdays about six weeks ago. It’s taken off very well.”
Early farm lessons
Keeney grew up on a beef farm in St. Louisville, Ohio, and learned to bake from her grandmother. She put herself through Muskingum University, where she earned a business degree and economics degree, while running a pizza shop. She also has owned an ice cream shop.
“I started working at State Farm Insurance, and that’s where I met my husband. I was a special investigator. I decided to stay home with my daughter when she was born. My husband’s job brought us here in 2008. He works for State Farm, and we lived in a couple of places around Murfreesboro, but we knew wanted to live back on a farm like I grew up on,” said Keeney, whose daughter, Sydney, is a freshman and a plant-soil science major at MTSU, and whose son, Sam, is a sophomore at Siegel High School.
When Keeney and her husband bought the farm in the summer of 2015, they were considering making it an event venue of some type. Before they got that plan off the ground, she decided to start baking pastries to sell at the farmers’ market as she also was hoping to connect with other farmers in the area.
“I was kind of in a holding place for a while. My kids were getting older. I was trying to figure my next thing. The bakery had really taken off. It was really insane and had taken over my kitchen. I was looking for some inspiration, and one my best friends said, ‘I think you know the answer: your bakery.’”
Not only does she bake to keep her sweet shop stocked, but she caters weddings and parties and already has 18 weddings booked for this year and has a vision for the storefront in the near future.
“We would love to start having some summer evening events and open up and have live music and make this a place for the community, and every first Saturday in November we always make apple butter.”
As for taking a break from the kitchen, she said, “We like to travel as a family. We’re very active and like to hike and kayak. Our family motto is ‘it’s not about the destination. Enjoy the journey,’ and that’s why my daughter named this Journey Farm. Our farm is a family affair for real. My son works here on Saturday mornings along with my niece, Olivia Reynolds, and my daughter, Sydney, helped in the past. She was my farmers’ market girl.
“I really like farm life in general. I grew up on a beef farm, and my dad had five siblings. My grandparents had a big farm where it was all hands on deck. We all ate together every Sunday. We spent all that time together, and while it was work, it was family time too, and we did things together.
“I wanted that for my family. When we bought this house, we wanted it to have that same feel, a welcoming place, and I wanted the bakery to be a place for the community to come together. We don’t have good cell service here, and I kind of like that so people have to sit down and talk together,” said Journey Farm Bakery’s busy baker, who has lots of cupcakes on her plate.