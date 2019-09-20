When Ernest Wilford Cotten passed away at the age of 95 on Sept. 1, a pillar of Wilson County education was lost.
Cotten was born on May 30, 1924, the youngest of 12 children. He grew up in rural White County, in the Walling community.
A graduate of White County High School and a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Cotten graduated from Tennessee Tech University. He also received his M. Ed and Ed. S degrees from the Peabody College.
After principalships in Sparta and Gordonsville, Cotten became principal of Watertown High School in 1955. In 1958, he became the superintendent (now director of schools) of the Wilson County Schools.
WCS board member Bill Robinson said that Cotten was his father Brownie’s principal when Brownie coached at Gordonsville.
“The only affiliation was through my father at the time,” Robinson said. “After he became superintendent of WCS, he hired my father to coach football and girls basketball at Watertown High School.”
Robinson coached Cotten’s children when Robinson was a coach at Lebanon Junior High School.
“I always thought a lot of him,” Robinson said. “He was very nice to me, and my father thought a lot of him too.”
Cotten served as WCS superintendent until 1962, when he resigned to take the position of Executive Secretary of the Tennessee School Board Association.
He was simultaneously attending night law school and received his law degree in 1962. He subsequently began the practice of law in September of 1965 and actively practiced until his retirement in 2009.
Current WCS board attorney Mike Jennings didn’t serve under Cotten as a school board or county attorney, but he did rely on Cotten to provide a reference on “my applications to law schools and, I believe, to take the bar exam. I had also talked with him when I was considering pursuing becoming an attorney. He was a fine man who I always enjoyed talking to, (he was) quick with a story and (was a) ‘Big Orange Man.’ ”
Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland said that although he was a student of Cotten’s wife at Lebanon High School, he never had much contact with Cotten until McFarland’s adult life.
“He was a great guy,” McFarland said. “An excellent guy. An excellent friend. He was an honorable man.”
Wilson County School board member Mike Gwaltney said that he was in first or second grade in Watertown when Cotten was principal of WHS. However, “I do remember him later on. He was very helpful to me when I was getting ready to go to college. He was encouraging and helped me with student loan stuff and getting into college. He was a good man.”
Gwaltney said that when he was an adult, he knew Cotten to “always be funny to be around. He was always telling jokes.”
Cotten was active in the Lebanon Lions Club, the 15th Judicial District Bar Association, served on the Wilson County Commission and was active on a number of commission committees. He was also a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Shrine for 70 years.
Cotten is survived by sons, Billy B. Cotten (Sally) of Lebanon, Dr. Daniel W. Cotten (Darcie) of Knoxville, Mike Guinn of Lebanon, and daughters, Mary Jo Cote (Greg) of Goodlettsville, Pat Campbell of Lebanon, and daughter in law, Amanda Cotten of Sparta. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.