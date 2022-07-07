“When I get to heaven, I’m gonna have a lot of questions,” she said. “I’ll have a long sitdown with God and he’ll tell me the answers. I’m gonna hug Mama and Daddy and my brother Doodle and then I’m gonna go find Elvis.”
My Aunt Linda could always make me smile. Any time I called her, I could picture exactly what she was doing in her cozy apartment in Augusta, Ga. She’d either be chasing one of the rescue kittens that always knew just where to go for respite, taking down holiday decorations that she swore were the last time she’d bother, or, my favorite, in the kitchen stirring up recipes she’d learned long ago from Grandma.
Any time I’d visit, she’d just happen to have vegetables stewing and pot roast on the stove, along with a tall glass of iced sweet tea and a skillet of the best cornbread ever ready to serve. She knew that my guilty pleasure, as awful as it probably sounds to the health conscious, is crispy fried fatback and hers is the only place I ever got it. Each time I’d drive away from her home, I’d have leftovers and a baggy of fatback that she’d tucked in my purse.
The historian of our family, Aunt Linda seemed to be the only one with a memory clear and long and candid enough to spill the beans. Her tales of the past were my favorites, because they gave me a glimpse behind the scenes of our large, usually chaotic family. Though she’d once dreamed of becoming a writer, she said her long, nostalgic Facebook posts would just have to do.
In January, she told me that her Stage 4 cancer had moved well into her lungs, chest, neck and brain.
“You don’t need to take any more of those damn pictures,” she told me dryly. “You already have enough for my funeral. I’m OK as long as I can still have my three C’s.”
Even as I choked back tears, I grinned before she began the familiar list: coffee, cigarettes and Conway Twitty. She sent me home that day with a few of his vinyl albums, and some from Elvis, too, along with my granny’s rolling pin that had long hung on the kitchen wall. I can’t imagine treasuring anything more.
This afternoon, Aunt Linda stepped away from her hospice cocoon and into a festive heavenly dance with the King. I’m not sure if they have cigarettes in heaven, or even coffee, but I’m pretty sure she’s being joyfully serenaded by Conway Twitty.
“Hello, Darlin,’ ” he’s crooning with a smile. I can imagine the sparkle in her eyes with tears in my own.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Send her a note and make her day!