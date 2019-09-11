Mt. Juliet resident Duane Propes, a member of the three-time Grammy nominated band Little Texas, said he’s super excited about performing at the first annual Celebrate Mt. Juliet Day on Saturday at Charlie Daniels Park.
Propes, who has been living in Mt. Juliet since 1993, and his band will be on stage at 12:30 p.m. following local band Cedar Creek.
The inaugural Celebrate Mt. Juliet starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. The free event plans to salute Mt. Juliet in its entirety.
“This will be our first time performing in Mt. Juliet,” Propes said. “We are celebrating our band’s 30th anniversary. We will bring Little Texas hits, and some of our 16 new songs.”
Celebrate Mt. Juliet will hopefully be an annual celebration, City Commissioner Ray Justice said.
“My focus is to have everyone in Mt. Juliet in one place,” he said. “I am so proud to be here. We are celebrating Little Texas’ 30th anniversary as a band. We want to treat the entire city.”
Cycling event
The Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee presents the sixth annual Walk, Run & Roll on Saturday as part of the Celebrate MJ Day activities at Charlie Daniels Park.
The Walk, Run & Roll will feature a 5K walk and run and three bike ride distances that start and finish at Charlie Daniels Park. There will be a family friendly bike ride with a distance of approximately 5 miles. The Veloteers Bicycle Club will lead rides of 23 and 44 miles that start and finish at the park. Registration opens at 7:30 AM with the bike rides rolling out at 8 a.m. The 5K start at 8:15 a.m.
For information, email info@mjbpac.org.