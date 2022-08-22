Local business spotlight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: N @ 3 mph
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
Wind: NNE @ 1 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 71°
Visibility: 9 mi
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
Visibility: 7 mi
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 0 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 98%
