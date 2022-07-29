Local Joes

Local Joe’s Café’s new co-owner Dallas Buell sets out some desserts for customers. He and his wife, Alaina, took over the restaurant July 1 and plan to keep the restaurant’s name and menu the same.

When Alaina and Dallas Buell went to eat lunch at Local Joe’s Café in the heart of Mt. Juliet about three months ago, they were on a mission.

They went there as secret diners checking out the food and ambiance of the meat-and-three owned then by Joe Perricone.

