When Alaina and Dallas Buell went to eat lunch at Local Joe’s Café in the heart of Mt. Juliet about three months ago, they were on a mission.
They went there as secret diners checking out the food and ambiance of the meat-and-three owned then by Joe Perricone.
Perricone, along with his son Joseph, opened the restaurant in 2020. Perricone recently decided he wanted to move back to Texas where he has family and six grandchildren.
“It was just time to be closer to family,” he said. “Yes, I put Local Joe’s up for sale. It was a difficult decision because I love all my employees and this community.”
The Buells’ initial lunch visit to the restaurant occurred because they were seriously contemplating buying the restaurant. They have an Old Hickory mailing address but are about 15 minutes down the road from Local Joe’s, said Dallas.
“It was phenomenal food, a great staff and feeling,” he said. “One of the employees, Roger, actually prayed over our meal, it was a great feeling. And we met Joe and he was just amazing.”
The Buells both still have full-time jobs but have found time to learn about the business. Neither one has restaurant experience, except for a couple years when Dallas worked at Cracker Barrel. He is the stage manager and video director for country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice. It’s a job that takes him out of town a lot.
Alaina works in the corporate end of Dollar General. They have two sons, Cooper, 3, and Parker, who was born three months ago.
During an interview for this story, Dallas talked about their acquisition of the restaurant while at the Nashville airport waiting for a flight to Canada for a gig with the band. The tour ends in November.
“We officially took over July 1,” he said. “We are really big on the Mt. Juliet community, just like Joe. We love this new venture in our lives. I love it so far. I have learned so much from Joe and could not do this without his mentorship and help, and the awesome staff. I’ve never owned a restaurant and never thought in a million years we would.”
The Buells were had a definitive answer steadfast when asked if they are going to change the name of the restaurant that is open for lunch and dinner.
“Of course, we will keep the name,” Dallas said with a laugh. “It’s such a staple in the community.”
Dallas was equally determined about the menu. There’s already a loyal base of customers who come to dine on home cooked, fresh meals.
“I’ve yet to get through the entire menu!” said Dallas. “But I like everything I’ve tasted. The fried chicken, the catfish is great, the lasagna and even the crab cakes. I’ve never heard of a meat and three that serves crab cakes.”
Perricone said he will stay on as long as he can to help with the transition, perhaps through Labor Day.
“The Buells will be the next great chapter for the restaurant,” he said. “They are local and good people and all in. They fell in love with the restaurant. I’m leaving it in good hands.”