Longtime Mt. Juliet High School principal Mel Brown, 78, died Tuesday morning following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Brown was a hall of fame athlete and coach at both the high school and collegiate levels. He became principal at MJHS in 2004 following assistant principal stints at Nashville’s Hillwood High and Lebanon High.
No funeral arrangements have been made at press time.
Brown was named Principal of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals in 2017.
“He was the biggest influence on me as a school leader for sure,” current Mt. Juliet principal Beverly Sharpe said Tuesday. “I admire and respect him. He is a fearless leader, a man of integrity and follower of Christ. He and his wife pour themselves into others like no other human.”
Brown credited his wife, Carroll, as his top supporter when he announced his retirement in 2018.
"Mel has passed from this life," Carroll Brown posted on social media Tuesday. "The pain of losing him would be unbearable if I didn't know of his deep love for the Lord and His promises of life eternal. Mel is now free of pain and faces no more chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation. Our hearts are broken, but Mel is healed."
In 2011 MJHS was named the No. 1 academic school in Tennessee by the non-profit State Collaborative on Reforming Education.
“He was a great educator and great principal, but more importantly, he was a great man,” Wilson County Schools Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said Tuesday. “He had big heart and really had a desire and ability to motivate and help students in the game of life.”
During Brown’s tenure, MJHS students moved into a new building, competed for and won championships in athletics, Future Farmers of America, ROTC, chorus, student council and band.
Between 2011 and 2016, MJHS students’ overall composite ACT score grew from an 18 to a 22. In each of those years, MJHS was selected as a Reward School by the State of Tennessee for outstanding performance and progress. The progress did not go unnoticed at the national level, as US News and World Report awarded the school a silver rating.
One of Brown’s lessons was, “There’s always room for kindness,” and Sharpe said he showed that daily.
“He knew how to see the good in every person and pull that out of people,” said Sharpe, who noted it was Brown who coined the phrase, “Bear Pride - Mt. Juliet High.”
“It kind of became our mantra. We still use that. He set the bar pretty high, but he was always right there with you making sure you reached the bar.”
“Mr. Brown is the epitome of what it means to do your job with the ultimate integrity, loyalty, consistency and genuine love for a school and community,” MJHS head football coach Trey Perry said when Brown announced his retirement in 2018. “He wanted to win at everything, and he would be the first to call me – win or lose – to encourage me or motivate me. Next to my dad, there was no one I wanted to win more for, and I am proud to say I worked with the best principal on the planet.”
Brown attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon as a postgraduate before attending Lipscomb University where he starred on the baseball team. He was a teacher and coach for 26 years in Metro Nashville Public Schools at Two Rivers and McGavock high schools.
He won three state baseball championships at McGavock – in 1975, 1984 and 1986 – and was state runner-up in baseball three times.
Brown’s teams won 582 games. The McGavock High baseball field is named in his honor. He’s a member of four halls of fame: the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Lipscomb University Sports Hall of Fame, the TSSAA Hall of Fame and the Clay County High School Sports Hall of Fame.
From 1997 until 2000, he also served as the head baseball coach at Lipscomb University.