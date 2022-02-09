ALTAMONT — Charles Bearden, the longest-practicing organ transplant coordinator in the U.S., has observed a world of changes in organ transplants since he began his career in the 1970s.
“There used to be a lot of handwritten things and fax machines. Cell phones and computers have come along. Advancement in technology, computers and education has happened during my career. The first four or five years we were only doing kidneys,” said Bearden.
He’s obviously pleased to note that the number of living donors has steadily increased over the decades. Today, nearly 170 million Americans are registered to donate their organs, and 2021 saw a record-breaking 40,000 organ transplants. Since Bearden began his career the success rate for organ transplants has increased from 35% to over 90%.
Another relatively new innovation has been the kidney exchange, the brainchild of economist Alvin Roth, which has aided thousands of people in receiving a new kidney. This occurs when pairs of donors with kidneys that do not match are connected with other non-matching pairs so all who are donating are able to find a matching recipient.
He explained, “Say you’re married, and your wife needs a kidney, and you want to give her one, but the blood types are not compatible. What do you do? Lots of folks in that position have loved ones or a friend or co-worker who would give one, but it is not compatible. So, you simply connect those pairs of willing donors and needy recipients with other pairs that have incompatibility. Husband A is not compatible, but he is to Husband B’s wife. Husband B gives his kidney to someone else.
“You figure out a win-win for everyone. The details are pretty complicated, and some of the kidney chains have been very long, 20 to 30 transplants. But somewhere down that chain someone is compatible.”
In 2020, Bearden was invited to serve on a committee by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine Committee to help determine a fairer and more cost-effective system for organ donation procurement and distribution.
The deadline for the committee’s report is this spring when it will be sent to Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Congress and National Institutes of Health. It will be distributed to professional organizations, advocacy groups and the public to create national organ and transplant policy for the next decade.
Who pays for organ transplants now?
“It depends on the organ,” Bearden answered. “If you have kidney failure, it will be paid for by Medicare. It also pays for dialysis which cost $80,000 to $90,000 a year. For the most part Medicare pays for most kidney transplants. They pay the hospital to do it, and they tell the organ bank what they can charge and pay them. The other transplants are generally paid for by peoples’ insurances and sometimes by fundraising.”
The perfect rural setting
Bearden, who was in Atlanta, and his wife, Dana Elkins, who lived in Nashville before they married, compromised to meet in the middle and build a house on the Tennessee River near Chattanooga in 2017 but those plans fell apart. Elkins then got on Zillow and searched for a place with a bit of acreage and a view.
“She came across this house and property, and it was too good a deal to pass up. The house sits on a bluff overlooking the Cumberland Mountains. Once we saw it, we knew it was a special place,” he said.
Their home rests at an elevation of 2,000 feet near a cliff. From their front deck they have a majestic view of Pelham Valley a thousand feet below.
“It’s really like a painting, and it changes all the time. It’s a different scene every day of the seasons,” said Bearden, adding, “We’re 40 minutes from anything.”
That statement is not exactly accurate as the two live less than 30 minutes from the Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic, where each served on its board the past four years.
The Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic was established in 2010 for and by the Beersheba Springs community to improve the health of people living in, working in or visiting Beersheba Springs and the surrounding area. Services are free. It has no government funding and does not take insurance.
“They perform sort of a vital function, as Grundy County basically has no hospital, no urgent care or emergency room. There is no access to medical care,” Bearden said. “The life spans are relatively short here. When Dana and I joined the board four years ago, Grundy was dead last as for health. This clinic has moved us up to third from the bottom.
“There is also support from the food bank, the Isaiah House and South Cumberland Community Fund. The clinic is getting bigger and better and has opened a dental clinic. We have resident physicians who come from around the country and spend a month at a time here.”
Dr. Susan Andrews with Family Practice Partners in Murfreesboro assisted with the opening of the medical Clinic in 2010 and has served as the clinic’s medical director the past four years. She treats patients there one day month.
“The first thing they did was pretty huge,” said Andrews. “Charles is a member of an organization, the Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem, and when he heard the clinic wanted to open a dental clinic, he got his organization to donate $20,000 to renovate this old two-bed cottage that hadn’t been lived in in years. We ended up totally renovating it for $25,000.
“Charles and Dana have brought a lot of energy and ideas and been really supportive of the clinic. They are good, good people. His journey with organ transplants is amazing, and he’s passionate about that.”
Elkins, who grew up in Mio, Michigan, has been in the medical field 27 years and became acquainted with Bearden via Facebook after taking a liking to his landscape photography.
“He and I had two mutual friends in common, and through the algorithms of Facebook I saw his photography. I loved it a lot because of the nature and landscape and thought it was beautiful, and I would comment on it,” she said, adding they were simply Facebook friends for four or five years.
Then coincidence or, more likely, providence, took over.
“He had a donor heart recipient that lived near my hometown, and he had to drive through Mio to meet the recipient because they had become friends. He was familiar with my hometown, and we had two friends in common. We met up for dinner because both of us were in the medical field and single,” said Elkins, who later took a job at Centennial Hospital in Nashville.
They began dating in 2015, married in 2017, sold their houses and moved into their Grundy aerie, a site that suits her outdoor fancies.
“I like the trees, the weather, the quiet and solitude like I grew up with in Michigan, and I like not having neighbors on top of me. I’m not a city girl.”
In describing her mate’s personality, Elkins said, “Well, laidback isn’t it. He’s compassionate and has a sense of humor, but one of the biggest reasons I enjoy his company is because he is well read and well educated and can talk about anything. He can talk history all day long and has a lot of great stories about our Civil War.
“His career is first. That’s what he’s dedicated his entire life too — making a difference in the way organ donations and transplantations happen and how people feel about it. Once upon a time it was taboo, and now most people are donors. It’s seen as an unselfish act, and it took a lot of work changing those attitudes to coming around that way.”
Elkins recently resigned from the Beersheba Clinic board as she said she would rather be hands-on and would like to be in action as soon as possible.
“It’s not set in stone, but one of the doctors I work with, Dr. Byron Haitas, is purchasing a laptop ultrasound, and I’m hoping that we’ll be able to carry it to the clinic and scan patients’ hearts and have my cardiologist read them one day a month at the clinic,” said Elkins, who shares her three children and two granddaughters with Bearden.
The couple enjoys traveling but also savors time at home, which they share with cats Sox and Seuss and three dogs: miniature dachshunds Delmar and Doolittle; and yard dog Wheezy.
Bearden admitted that he is absorbed in his career, and it’s a huge positive that he gets to know what happens to those he aids in receiving organs.
“We do get follow-up on it all,” he said. “We have to know how they did, how that organ did and relay that to the family that gave the organ. Do we get to meet and know the recipients personally? Rarely.”
On Dec. 17, Bearden was invited by his alma mater, the Emory University School of Medicine, to present the graduation speech on the 50th anniversary of the school’s physician’s associate program. There he was surprised to be inducted into Pi Alpha, the national honor society for P.A.s.
“It obviously was given to me for the work I have done over my career to advance the PA career. It was new when I started, so we’ve come a long ways. I’ve gone from a job that didn’t even exist 50 years ago to a No. 1 job in the nation. There are 120,000 PAs practicing now. Emory attracts 1,500 applicants, and they only admit 50,” he said. “It was a great honor, like coming full circle. The fun part was getting to talk to the students. I didn’t get to go to my own graduation, so this was my first time to actually go.”
Rewarding communication
Looking over his career that’s touched six decades, Bearden said one of the things he is most proud of is helping make it possible for donor families to connect with those who received one of their family member’s organs.
“When I first started it was absolutely forbidden. That was in effect my first two decades. It was the transplant programs that had these rules, not the organ banks. When a lot of those first transplants got publicity, we realized that the recipient wanted to say, ‘thank you.’ The donor families needed to have somebody say ‘you’re welcome’ to complete the gift-exchange circle.
“A small group of us started working on that in the early 1990s. We called it donor family bereavement aftercare. We realized we could be a support group. I helped pioneer that bereavement aftercare and worked very hard for a good decade to change the rules. The only way to allow it is if you have full written consent of both parties. And now I think it’s made a huge difference. I’ve seen a mother listening with a stethoscope to her baby’s heart beating in another child.”
Regarding the substantial increase of organ donors over the years, Bearden said, “When I first started nobody wanted to donate any organs. Now we have registered a little bit more than 50 percent of the entire population of the country. We didn’t start getting traction until we started showing how good it was for donor families. It gave them some comfort.
“We felt strongly that if we could let the public see it, then it would help people sign up. These are things I worked hard for my whole life, and that’s what I like to brag about. It’s amazing that someone has grown up and grown old with someone else’s organ. Making it possible for those people to thank each other is important. There are people waiting on organ transplants tonight. They wait years and years, and we need to provide them some hope.”
The greatest reward he gets from his work, he says, is “helping the donor families at the worst time in their life and letting them see the recipient’s life saved. I’ve had a lot of follow-up with them. It really helps them when something good comes from it. They are very appreciative and more appreciative as time goes on.
“So, it’s a miracle to see from start to finish. It sort of reaffirms our faith in humanity. People will give their hearts rather than sell them,” said the trail-blazing organ transplant coordinator.