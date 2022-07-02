Both certified and classified employees within the Lebanon Special School District will get raises after a unanimous vote by the Lebanon Special School District board in a budget meeting June 28.
Certified staff will receive a 3% raise, in addition to step raises for the years of service and degrees, and classified staff will receive a 4% raise.
Teachers now will be paid $48,507 with no experience and a bachelor’s degree. Teachers with a doctorate and 20 years of experience now will be paid $79,390.
The district has created 12 teaching positions, which are filled, and has three additional unfilled teaching positions.
Former LSSD Director Scott Benson, who retired last Thursday, noted that total salaries and benefits, equaling $34.9 million, make up 85% of the district’s general purpose school fund budget. The total budget is $41 million.
“As our community continues to grow, our needs also grow and we will continue to serve those needs for students, families and the district,” Benson said. “I feel good that we can continue to provide for our students and our district.”
Bus drivers with up to four years of experience will now be paid $100 per day, up from $83 last year. The salaries continue to increase to $110 per day for drivers who have 16 or more years of experience.
Drivers also are eligible for a $1,000 attendance bonus, with $500 paid in January and $500 paid at the end of the school year. The drivers must have worked 90 days in the 2021-22 school year to be eligible. They can also be awarded a “safe driver” bonus of $500.
With the 4% increase, the salary for bus aides increases from $66.83 to $70.56, depending on the years of service. There is also a $1,000 attendance bonus for the aides.
Secretaries and bookkeepers, both of whom will receive the 4% raise, will be paid $14.56 to $22.10 per hour, depending on years of service. Educational assistants, with the 4% raise will make $13.52 to $18.72 per hour, depending on the years of service.
Benson said that the projected revenues for LSSD include $8.9 million from the proceeds from the Wilson County property tax, $8.7 million from the local option sales tax and $1.7 million from the LSSD property tax rate for the general fund and $3.1 million for the district’s debt service fund.
The district has placed nearly $800,000 in the budget for math textbooks (both digital and print) and $827,000 for technology including Chromebooks for students and teachers.
School lunch prices will increase for the 2022-23 school year. Breakfast is still free for students, but will cost $2.50 for staff, $3 for an adult visitor and $2.50 for a child visitor. Lunch will increase $1, with elementary students paying $2.50, middle school students paying $2.55 per meal, staff pays $3.50 per meal, adult visitors pay $4.25 and child visitors pay $3.50.