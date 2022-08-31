Trish Westmoreland has hit the road for the 44th year as a bus driver taking students in Wilson County to school.
She worked for Wilson County Schools for 16 years and moved to Lebanon Special School District when it bought new buses. She said she doesn’t know why she started driving a bus, but just “knew I wanted to drive, and I did. I love it.”
Westmoreland said that over the past 44 years, “the kids have changed. I can tell the difference all the way down, but they’re still kids and I love my kids.”
She drives the special education bus. She said those students have behavior issues.
“I’ve driven them for I don’t know how many years,” she said. “As they move up, I move up.”
She said she and her aide, Alice Sellars, help get the students on the bus, including helping the ones in a wheelchair.
“The funny thing is, Alice rode my bus as a kid,” Westmoreland said. “She’s been with me for 11 or 12 years.”
Westmoreland said that “my kids are good kids. I never have a problem out of my kids. They behave. You might have one where something didn’t go right at school. He might be upset when he gets on the bus, but he calms right down. I had one this morning that had been gone a pretty good while.”
She said that when he got on the bus, “he was happy to see me, and I was happy to see him. We got to school and he got off the bus and went right in.”
Westmoreland said “the kids make my day. When I open the door, I always say, ‘good morning,’ and they always say, ‘good morning, Miss Trish.’ That is the start of it. They grow on you. I treat those kids like they are my kids. I always made my kids behave. They behaved. If mine needed to be got on to, I get on to them. If they need a hug, I give them a hug. That’s exactly how I treat my kids (on the bus).”
In addition to driving a bus, Westmoreland worked as an administrative assistant for the central office and said she was there for 28 years.
“At first I started out doing the librarian’s work,” she said, adding when a new director came in, that job was eliminated. The director made Westmoreland the receptionist and she said she was the receptionist, “for a long time. I did what anyone wanted me to do.”
When Wendy Hart became the receptionist, Westmoreland became the administrative assistant.
She noted that of all the hats that she’s worn over the years, “driving a bus is my favorite.”
Westmoreland, who has a collection of miniature school buses on a shelf in her office, said she doesn’t see herself retiring any time soon.
“As long as my health is good, I will continue to drive a bus,” she said.
LSSD Director Brian Hutto said that “Trish is practically a fixture in LSSD. She has more historical knowledge in her head than anyone else in the district. I love hearing her share experiences from her time here.
“Personally, I have been blessed to work closely with her for quite a while. She has made sure for many, many years that the students on her bus get home safely, and her families count on her to take care of their most prized possession, their children.”