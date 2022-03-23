Teachers, administrators and students gathered at Jones Brummett Elementary School last week to celebrate the Lebanon Special School District being named a Reading 360 Model School District.
Reading 360 is a state-sponsored program that honors districts across Tennessee for their early literacy excellence.
Dr. Lisa Coons, Chief Academic Officer with the Tennessee Department of Education, presented the district with a banner to commemorate its achievement in Pre-K through 2nd grade.
Of the 99 districts across the state who participated in the voluntary program, five – including LSSD – were selected as Model Districts.
“Lebanon Special School District is helping other districts across the state and event the country to impact reading by focusing on foundational skills,” said Coons.
As a Reading 360 Model School District, LSSD received a grant of $300,000 to support ongoing implementation of literacy skills and continue the collection of model instructional videos.
Coons also presented the district with Getting Ready to Read backpacks for next year’s PreK children. The bags are filled with books and activities that the family can do together.
More than 100 LSSD Pre-kindergarten through second grade teachers were trained on Sounds First, according to LSSD Assistant Director of Schools Becky Kegley.
“Sounds First is an approach to teaching reading where students are first taught phonemic awareness, which means teaching the ‘sounds’ of letters before teaching letter names,” according to Dr. Penny Thompson, Instructional Coordinator/ Pre-K Director with LSSD.
At the recognition event, Jones Brummett first grade teacher Jamie Wallmark brought her class on stage to demonstrate lessons learned from the Sounds First approach.
“Watching those students on stage helped me remember what we are really about in the Lebanon Special School District,” said Director Scott Benson. “It’s about those little faces lighting up as they learn and show us what they know. And it’s about our teachers and administrators who are working in their schools every day to give students the very best of themselves so that our children can read.”