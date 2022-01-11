Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson has announced his intent to retire at the end of the school year in June.
“I just feel like it’s time,” he said. “June 30 is (my retirement) date and I will have 30 years in (education), and I feel like it’s time for me to do something else.”
Before Christmas, Benson told LSSD Board Chairman Steve Jones about his retirement decision. Benson said he, “wanted to have the conversation early enough to allow the board to handle the search appropriately with the appropriate timeline.”
On Monday, the LSSD board approved Benson’s letter of retirement.
During the meeting there was a “lengthy conversation about the timeline and procedure moving forward. There was no vote on anything, and they will come back in February and adopt procedures and a timeline. With this being January, they will approve a timeline that will allow, over the coming weeks and months, them to conduct the search and have someone in place before the school year ends. That way I can spend time with them before they assume the position on July 1,” Benson said.
Jones said that “Scott has done a tremendous job of leading LSSD. He and his team have improved our district in every way possible over the last 10 years. I have been on the board since 1988 through four directors and he is the best we’ve had. We hate to see him go. Although, with him having in over 30 years and wanting to look into other opportunities, I really can’t blame him. I wish him the best. We have big shoes to fill. But we will find the right director of schools for LSSD and will continue the work to grow and improve our district moving forward.
Benson said he doesn’t have plans he’s “willing to talk about now, but I do have a few ideas.”
He was the principal of Walter J. Baird Middle School in 2010 when he was named the interim assistant director of LSSD, replacing Randall Hutto who was elected Wilson County mayor that August.
In December 2010 Benson was named Assistant Director of Schools and served in that capacity until Jan. 1, 2012, when he was named director of schools. He has also served as a teacher, coach and administrator in Wilson County Schools.
Benson is a Mt. Juliet High School graduate and he attended Middle Tennessee State University for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, before doing graduate work at Cumberland University.