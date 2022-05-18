Approximately 450 Lebanon Special School District fifth graders and their teachers spent May 11 taking part in the inaugural City of Lebanon History Day. They went to a number of locations in the city to learn the history of Lebanon and Wilson County.
Students visited the Lebanon History Museum, the Fite Fessenden House, Cumberland University, Fiddlers Grove and the Wilson County Veterans Museum.
“This is a good day of learning the history of Lebanon for our fifth graders,” LSSD Director Scott Benson said. “We appreciate the sites and organizers planning the day. This is a pretty big deal.”
The Jones Brummett students started their day at Cumberland University, where they learned “about its rich history and how the TN Maneuvers/Army training was conducted here during World War,” said fifth grade science and social studies teacher Adrema Higgins.
Then the students visited Fiddler’s Grove, learning about pioneers, and the Wilson County Veterans Museum, where students were able to see the veteran uniforms and artifacts from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War Era.
Wilson County Commissioner and County Historian Jerry McFarland, who hosted the students at the Wilson County Veterans Museum, said, “The kids learned a lot, It was a show and tell about military history and veterans of Wilson County. I told them a little bit about the different war periods, but the kids wanted to sit in the helicopter. Everybody liked that.”
Then, they visited the Wilson County Archives where students learned they could research their family history, and even the property where they live.
After lunch, they toured the Lebanon History Museum in the back of City Hall. Finally, they visited the Fite Fessenden House which is the Wilson County Museum.
“I’m so glad we were the first fifth graders to take this field trip,” said fifth grader Ady Ruis. “My favorite part (at Fiddlers Grove) was the train museum. (At the Fite Fessenden House) we even got to create and experience some of the toys they played with during the Victorian age like a ‘whirlygig.’ I loved this field trip and wished we had it in 6th grade.”