The votes from the Lebanon Special School District precincts are in, and the winner is…
Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, beat the nation’s first president, George Washington, 259-224 in a mock election hosted by the Wilson County Election Commission and the LSSD. The voting took place May 12-19, with each school voting on a different day.
There were 486 students who voted, with 483 votes counted. There were three blank ballots, which Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith said happens in the actual elections as well.
The students learned about Lincoln and Washington in the weeks prior to the voting. Smith and former Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren brought eight voting machines and one vote tabulator to each school.
They explained to each student how to cast their vote for their favorite president.
“Kids love to know that they will one day be able to have a say in choosing their local and national leaders,” Sam Houston Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jenni Mason said.
The students enjoyed voting and are excited about their future.
A drawing of each president’s face was on the voting machine screen and student Peyton Duke said, “we went to the machine and tapped a person.”
The idea came about when Smith (happened) “to be in the right place at the right time.
“Jenni Mason came in to early vote (in the May 3 primaries) and wanted some (“I voted”) stickers. I explained that I could hold a real election for them so that they really understood how to vote,” Smith said.
“It was my pleasure to offer these students an opportunity to vote using real voting equipment. Their teachers did an excellent job of discussing the candidates and expressing that voting was a privilege and honor and something to take seriously. I think the kids and teachers had a great time doing this lesson.”
Mason said that “what started with me asking for stickers for my kindergartners turned into a fun, collaborative idea for a culminating activity for the Presidents and American symbols unit.”