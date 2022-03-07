Lebanon Special School District schools received $27,000 in civics grants from the state and used the funds for community projects,
The district has several civics classes that benefitted from the grant, said Keri Gill, a Coles Ferry Elementary teacher.
“Our Kindness Ambassadors at Coles Ferry are learning about becoming civic leaders,” she said. “We have taken on a project where we partner with Brooks House to celebrate the children living there. We have thrown them a Valentine's party and pampered the moms with goodies.
“The students also learned about the likes and interests of the kids there to get them items that they may not have the opportunity to afford. We will be taking the items back along with spending afternoons playing with the kids. We will also have a table at the Imagination Library dinner to help raise money for Books from Birth.”
Coles Ferry students Lila Jones and Ava Lanning both are part of the school’s “Kindness Ambassadors.” Jones said that they club allows the students to help people in the community and give back to Lebanon.
A group of students at Coles Ferry learned about the history of the school, state and district in honor of the 120-year commemoration. The students designed three bookmarks and presented them to Gov. Bill Lee.
They also made posters featuring civics leaders, state symbols and U.S. symbols. Gill said that “To meet the student’s goal of recognizing leaders, every LSSD student will receive a set of bookmarks.”
Students at Jones Brummett have studied the history of Native Americans and created corn husks dolls. Another group at Jones Brummett completed a Kindness Mural.
Gill said that Jones Brummett art teacher Alexis Hamnett organized the mural project called “You Are My Sunshine”. The mural decorates two sides of a Lebanon business, Sunshine Flowers. As part of a new community partnership, LSSD student murals will be included in Wilson County’s Paint WilCo tour, Gill said.
Students at Byars Dowdy have installed a free Little Library for families in the community and collected more than 850 books. The students also hosted a drive to stock the Little Outdoor Library they installed outside their school. The two drives yielded over 2,000 books.
In February Alternative School Program students met with city officials, including Mayor Rick Bell, to determine the best location for a community Little Outdoor Library. The Little Libraries are set up for students to take a book home, as well as donate and return books.
The Alternative School students installed a strawberry patch at Jones Brummett and collected handwarmers for homeless people in the school’s Hot Hands Drive.
“When the strawberries are ready to harvest, students will decorate small baskets filled with the fruit and write notes of encouragement, then deliver them to homebound individuals who are members of the Wilson County Senior Citizen’s Center,” Gill said.
The students also plan to make a dessert with the strawberries.
Students at Sam Houston Elementary hosted a Book Drive to restock the district’s Neon Summer Book Bus.
The two middle schools, Walter J. Baird and Winfree Bryant, participated in food drives and helped to serve at the Taste of Wilson event, Gill said.