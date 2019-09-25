To honor Loretta Lynn for blazing a trail for women in country music, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store named the Country Music Hall of Famer its 2019 Cracker Barrel Country Legend Award recipient.
The award was presented to Loretta by Cracker Barrel’s “Five Decades, One Voice” partner artist Trisha Yearwood at Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills.
“Loretta has played such an integral role in paving the way for the female artists who have come after her – myself included,” Yearwood said. “It’s truly an honor to present her this recognition, as she has been someone I have looked up to not only as a woman in country music but also as a source of warmth and support.”
Cracker Barrel’s “Five Decades, One Voice” is a 50th anniversary program to celebrate iconic female country music artists and shine a spotlight on those following in their footsteps.
“For more than five decades, I’ve believed in taking chances where the opportunity for success is limited,” Lynn said. “To receive this honor from Cracker Barrel in recognition of all those chances and the career it led me to build is incredibly meaningful to me. It comes at an important time when I see so many female artists fighting for a chance to be heard. I want to help them bring their talents to the table and programs like ‘Five Decades, One Voice’ do just that. And trust me; there’s plenty to go around.”
The Cracker Barrel Country Legend Award is given to country musicians with decades in the business, past partnerships with Cracker Barrel’s music program, a stated impact and influence on present day artists in the genre.
Along with the award, Cracker Barrel is making a $5,000 donation to a charity of Lynn’s choice, Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Trust Fund, whose mission is to offer financial assistance to those in the country music industry during a time of need.
Lynn is the second recipient of the award following 2018 winner Randy Travis.