I wanted to remind everyone to please take and make time to prepare an emergency survival kit. This kit will help ensure your well-being in the event of an emergency or disaster.
You must be prepared to be self sufficient for 72 hours or until professional help arrives. It is very important to include all family members and pets in your survival plan. We must also plan for emergencies that might occur in our workplace, schools, and vehicles.
As we all know, a disaster can strike without warning at anytime.
When it comes to survival planning, there is no such thing as being too prepared or having too many resources working together for the safety and well-being of the community. Be sure you and your family are prepared.
We need emergency preparedness plans at home, work, school and on every level of government. We must take the time to put a plan together. Put your plan together a little at a time, so that you don’t overburden yourself.
It is also important to remember to update your emergency preparedness plan and kit every six months. This will help ensure your plan and kit are up to date and viable.
Items needed in your kit are bottled water for drinking, hygiene and food preparation; batteries; AM/FM battery powered radio; canned food; dried fruit; first aid kit; blankets; extra clothing; canned meat; small tool kit, plastic and paper dishes, large plastic trash bags, duct tape; playing cards; books; manual can opener; waterless hand cleaner; jumper cables; a flashlight and pet food.
It is also important to practice where and what to do if an emergency situation occurs. Practicing your emergency plan scenarios will prepare both you and your family for both pre and post emergency situations no matter where you are.
In closing, please take the time to prepare yourself for any emergency. We want you safe, sound, secure and healthy.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.