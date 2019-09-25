The proposed mammoth project “Project Sam” got an initial nod from Mt. Juliet city planners last week.
However, representatives of the project still remain quiet about its client, which has been linked to Amazon in many reports.
The project is touted as the largest proposed office space in Wilson County, and perhaps the largest in Tennessee. If approved, the developer said it could have a 2021 opening.
The proposed 3.6 million square foot, five-story industrial building on 79.78 acres at the corner of East Division and Golden Bear Gateway got a positive recommendation at the Planning Commission, which means it will move on to the Mt. Juliet City Commission for final approval.
The planning commissioners approved the preliminary master development plan with a “huge amount of off-site improvements,” that included a good ratio of metal versus concrete, horizontal panels and paint colors, road improvements and changes to make it “not so industrial looking,” among others.
Part of the facility includes 3.5 square feet of warehousing and 80,000 square feet of office space.
Hayne Hamilton, with developer Panattoni, represented the project Thursday night.
“This is our largest project,” said developer Panattoni representative Hayne Hamilton. “This could bring one thousand jobs to this area. It’s world class with all types of next generation jobs.”
He said his client plans to put hundreds of millions of dollars into the project.
“The Project Sam team has not asked for incentives,” Hamilton said. “We want to be here.”
Commissioner Bobby Franklin said a lot was positive about the project, but he wondered about how many shifts for workers and how to stagger traffic.
“I’m OK with it being built,” he said.
However, local resident Lori Peek was apprehensive.
“I have a 30-year home nearby,” she said. “I would request a town hall meeting. It’s a massive building in Mt. Juliet. No one has ever graced this door with such a huge request.”
One of her concerns was the huge amount of industrial traffic resulting from the development.
“This is two miles away from Mt. Juliet High School,” she said. “We’d like a Chamber-type building with its traffic and changing landscape. This is like a big chunk of warehouse. Are we becoming a ‘warehouse city?’”