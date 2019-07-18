Devoted to education and to Camp Nakanawa, Laban Lacy Rice still had two more loves: books and the stars in the heavens.
He penned 16 books with the topics ranging from poetry, a collection of moral essays and his memoirs to relativity, fiction and astronomy. (He was also a prodigious letter writer.) And he built at least three observatories in three states.
He also wrote a short story, “The Bell Witch,” and three unproduced scripts about the “Gunsmoke” television series, which he likely never submitted to CBS Television.
A voracious reader, Rice had a reading knowledge in 10 languages, and in 1965 he estimated that he had read 4,000 serious works, and he was still devouring two books a week. Rice had a private library of 5,000 books and later donated 2,200 books to William & Mary College and about 2,000 books to Cumberland University, including first editions of books by his brother, Cale Young Rice, and sister-in-law, Alice Hegan Rice, of “Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch” fame.
In 1940, Cumberland University began presenting the Alice Hegan Rice Fiction Award and Cale Young Rice Poetry Award (the original awards were gold medals) and continues to do so.
The Alice Hegan Rice Award is given to the student who submits for evaluation a short story that is rated highest in originality, plot and characterization The Cale Young Rice Award is presented to the student who submits a lyric or other short poem that is rated highest in originality, form, and use of figurative language. Cale, like Laban, had been a professor of English language and literature at Cumberland before he began his career as writer, poet and playwright.
Scholar pranks the press
Laban Lacy Rice wrote his last two books after he had turned 100 years of age, and in 1961, at the age of 91, he pulled the wool over the eyes of major press associations and editors across the United States and Europe with his report about an amateur archaeologist named Christopher Wakefield who had discovered the grave of heroic Orester in the wall of a citadel in Greece.
The Associated Press reported Nov. 17, 1961: The discovery of an ancient grave shaft inside the cyclopean wall of the citadel of Mycenae in Greece has been reported by an amateur archeologist from America.
Christopher Wakefield, an antique dealer who has lived in Athens for about 15 years, said the grave shaft was discovered Nov. 9 and opened the next day. He said it contained two skeletons, male and female, and numerous gold and bronze implements and ornaments.
If Wakefield’s find proves as important after expert examination as he said his first impression indicated, it could provide a sharper dividing line between the purely mythological and the historical.
Wakefield reported that a gold armband identified one skeleton as that of Orestes, the mythical-historical king of Mycenae and last of the accursed Athreidae.
Wakefield told of his find in a letter to Dr. Laban Lacy Rice, former lecturer and president of Cumberland University, Lebanon (Tennessee) who now lives in Warwick, Va.
Rice soon alerted reporters that it was a hoax, saying, “I read a few months ago a book on hoaxes which had been perpetuated in the past 100 years or so and decided to try one myself. … It was my first attempt at a hoax.”
He also shared, “I did have quite a bit of fun, didn’t I? … The letter was so convincing that if somebody else had shown it to me, I would have fallen for it. … Laughter is a gift of the gods and is humanity’s great safety valve.”
Builds observatory for Cumberland
Rice presented a different type of gift to his alma mater after he retired from his position as president of Cumberland University. He had Rice Observatory erected on the western edge of the campus next to South Tarver Street in 1946. It officially opened to the public July 18, 1947.
The observatory was constructed of concrete blocks and contained two 30-feet wings extending from a 13-foot aluminum dome with two telescopes. One had a 12-inch reflector, while the other was an Alvin Clark 7-inch refractor telescope he bought from Harvard University. Rice modernized the observatory in 1965, adding a Questar (a compact telescope of new design and great power and versatility) and a 4½-inch equatorial reflector.
Lebanon native Ed Thackson, retired after a career as a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University, has faint memories of a visit to Rice Observatory when he was 9 years old.
“I did meet Rice one time when I was a kid. He had donated money to build an observatory for Cumberland, and I remember going there that night and looking through the telescope. They let us look at Saturn. I was fascinated,” recalled Thackston.
Regrettably, Rice Observatory no longer exists, and no one seems to know what happened to the telescopes. The observatory was still in use in the mid-1980s, but by 1990 only parts of the telescopes remained. The structure was demolished in the mid-1990s.
After Rice left Lebanon he moved to Virginia, and he and his daughter purchased an historic house, Hockley, where he wrote and also constructed an observatory on the southeast corner of the property adjacent to the Ware River.
Then, in 1953, he became director of Florida’s only municipal planetarium, Rice Planetarium, which he had installed in St. Petersburg and where he lectured on themes such as “Is Mars Inhabited?,” “The Depths of Space” and “Birth and Death of the Sun.” In 1956, he relocated it to Stetson University in Deland, Fla.
Defends daughter with a gun
Perhaps the most bizarre incident in Rice’s life occurred while he and his daughter, Katherine Shaw, were living in Gulfsport, near St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1953.
The Associated Press reported that on April 11 that year Rice shot an unwelcome suitor who tried to abduct his daughter. He also accidentally wounded his daughter.
Five days later he gave an account of the incident to The (Louisville) Courier-Journal as Rice wanted friends to know why he shot the man.
News accounts stated that while using a 50-year-old foreign pistol, Rice wounded the man in the hip, side and shoulder and one bullet struck his daughter in the right hand.
“It is a serious thing to shoot a fellow human being, and I would like for my friends to know the circumstances,” he told the Louisville paper.
“I am convinced I saved my daughter’s life,” he said. “When I visited her at the hospital, she said, ‘Daddy, you saved my life last night because Joe told me he was taking me out to kill me.’ ”
Rice described the event, sharing that he and his daughter had known Joe Ciani for three years, as he had performed carpentry work for them. Ciani and Shaw had become romantically involved, but she had spurned the frustrated man’s offers of marriage.
On the night of April 11, Ciani reportedly dragged Shaw from the house and put her in his automobile. Rice, with pistol in hand, fired a warning shot. “I made every effort to calm Joe down,” said Rice.
He then fired the revolver and hit his daughter in the hand. After she scrambled out of the car and ran, Ciani chased after her and again forced her into the car. At that point Rice fired three shots that hit their target.
Rice was charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was dropped a month later.
Great-granddaughter reflects on Rice
While there are very few living in Lebanon who remember Laban Lacy Rice personally, due to his long and healthy life, two of his great-grandchildren, in their 60s and 70s, can share their memories about the man who had a profound influence in the lives of countless Castle Heights and Cumberland students, not to mention the thousands of girls who attended Camp Nakanawa and those still coming.
Sally Miller Krauss, who lives in Dallas, Texas, recalled, “Even though he was our great-grandfather, my brothers (Rick and Mike Miller) and I always called him Granddaddy, and actually we referred to him a lot as ‘G Dash’ because he always signed his name for us with a ‘G’ that dissolved into a line resembling a dash.
“He was mentally sharp until the day he died and had a quirky side as well. Academics were first and foremost to him,” said the daughter of Anne O’Neil Miller and granddaughter of Annie Hays Rice O’Neil.
“He was quite the athlete. He wasn’t lacking in ego, particularly academics, but he was humble in a lot of ways. He lived with my grandmother (Hays) in Virginia from the time he sold the camp until he was 100 and then moved to one of the Shaw relatives in Florida.
“Most of my opinions of him as a younger man I’ve formed from observing my grandmother’s relationship with him, talking with her over the years about their life together, and from other peoples’ memories. My interactions past childhood (he died when I was a sophomore in college), were fairly limited to academic discussions about what I was studying, looking at my college text books, etc. He was always thoroughly immersed in academia.”
Quizzed as to what his greatest legacy might be, Krauss, said, “I think it would have to be Camp Nakanawa. I guess that’s a little tricky though, because so much of camp’s success during the years in which he owned it can be attributed to my grandmother as well as my parents; however, creating camp was his vision and initiative. When you think about it, he was very forward thinking when it came to affording women education and opportunities. That attitude is reflected in all of the outdoor and athletic activities that were offered and provided for girls at camp compared to the ‘norm’ in most of their everyday cultural and social circles.
“Moral and social initiatives were interwoven into camp also, many of which are still emphasized today. The camp experience is not just about playing and having fun, but includes a prevalent focus on unselfishness, thoughtfulness and those types of qualities.
“To have that kind of influence embraced by subsequent leaders/owners of camp continue for 100 years and affect so many generations is quite a legacy” said Krauss, who is in her mid-60s and attended the camp from 1961 to 1969.
“Granddaddy was an educator through and through. I think he cared a lot about young people, but honestly, at least to us, he could be a little aloof. I think he was at times baffled by how to express emotions in a relationship, even with Gram.
“However, I never felt that stiltedness as a little girl. Children can often move right through those personality barriers; I would go in and sit with him, and he would always tell me this particular joke that I loved. I haven’t read a lot of his books all the way through. Probably the ‘Sonnets to BBR’ captures my interest the most.”
She noted that after he sold the camp, he moved to Virginia with Annie Hays into an historic house, Hockley, where they lived from 1947 to 1958 and where Rice set up an elaborate observatory. After selling the property, the father and daughter relocated to Newport News, Va., where Hays taught school. Then when Hays retired, they built a small house in Hudgins, Va., on a bay off of Chesapeake Bay.
“Around 1971 it became too much for my grandmother to care for G---, so he moved to Florida to live with a Shaw relative. That didn’t work out, so he moved in with a woman who had several elderly people living in her home, and he was there until his death.”
Great-grandson shares perspective
Sally’s brother, Rick Miller, and his wife, Lee, reside in Marietta, Ga. Rick, 76, was 31 when his great-grandfather died. Lee knew Rice and Annie Hays throughout her childhood.
Describing his great-granddad’s character and stamina, Rick said, “The bottom line, he was an extremely strong academic and enjoyed fishing, boats, the water. When he was younger he bought a 50-foot boat in Florida, and he used to take it out but got in trouble one time. He was not savvy and did not have a lot of common sense. He lived near the water and would row out in the water in the sound, and when he was in his late 90s.
“He was very fit and walked every day, two or three miles. He was a slight person about 5-foot-6. In his youth he was much more of a worldly person. I don’t know anything about his personality beyond the time I knew him from about the age of 5. He was always taciturn, had white hair and very respectable. He would talk to me and always wanted to know how my schoolwork was going and was very happy that I took five years of Latin. He was stuck on academics and didn’t want to hear about my other activities.
“I never was aware that he had many diverse interests. He had built a telescope and would take us out at night and show us the heavens and the stars. He loved writing, probably his passion, writing academic articles.
Like his sister, Rick considers Camp Nakanawa his great-grandfather’s most enduring legacy.
“When my father, Patrick Henry Miller V, got out of the military, Annie Hays asked if he could come up and work with the camp. He and my mother to camp where he worked and my mother taught canoeing and swimming,” Rick continued.
“My parents married in 1940, and my father loved fishing in the lake when not working at the sawmill, tending the horses or building and repairing structures. When my great-grandfather and grandmother sold it, they moved to Virginia to a place with 100 acres with a house built in the 1700s and lived there until 1957 or so. Then they moved to Newport News, then to Gwyn’s Island.
Taking the bus to Florida
“Then one day my great-grandfather walked into the meeting room where my grandmother was sitting and he asked her, ‘Daughter, can you take me to the bus station?’ She asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ And he said, ‘I’m going to Florida.’ He would do things like that, up and go without consulting anybody else. That was where he was when he passed. He always rode the bus. He never flew. That was the last time we saw him,” said Rick.
“The things I knew about his previous life I found out from my grandmother. She was a valedictorian from Castle Heights. He demanded she make straight A’s. Her husband, Perry O’Neil, was from Dallas, Texas, and she met him at Castle Heights.
“He didn’t discuss anything about his personal life. I remember one comment that he made. He said, ‘If I had my life to live over again, I would include people.’ That gives kind of an idea of how insulated he was from others.
“One of his greatest aspirations was to be famous. I think that was why he pulled the hoax,” said the great-grandson.
Lee, Rick’s wife, grew up in Gloucester, Va., about two miles away from Hockley, the historic home of Rice and his daughter, Annie Hays Rice O’Neil.
Lee said, “My parents were very good friends with Mrs. O’Neil. She taught me in the sixth and seventh grades. I was there at least three or four times a week in the house where I called her Annie Hays. I remember going to middle school and asking what I should call her. She said, ‘You’ll have to call me Miss O’Neil at school.’ She was a wonderful. happy, sensitive human being, very warm. She and I were really good friends. She spent the last 10 to 15 years of her life with us.
“I called him Dr. Rice, and after Rick and I were married, I called him granddaddy. He had a library about two or three steps up, and when I was a little girl I would sit on those steps. He was always by himself, behind closed doors and always writing to people hoping they would write back. He told me a lot about his boyhood and about who would write back. He was delighted that Rick and I were getting married, simply because he knew me.
“Granddaddy did what he wanted when he wanted. He was the picture of health but deaf as a post and refused to wear a hearing aid. The last 20 years he stayed in his room and he wrote. Gram took his meals into him. She had promised her mother on her deathbed that she would take care of granddaddy.”
In a letter he wrote from Orlando, Fla, in 1955, Rice shared, “Since Katharine’s death, I have been living in this college town, the home of Rollins College, devoting my time to writing, to lecturing and to furthering the interest of astronomy. … In my 85th year I am far from being a desiccated ‘has-been’ octogenarian. I am lucky in having wonderful health of which incidentally, I take good care, for I am not digging my grave with my teeth.”
Still active as a centenarian
In an interview with “The Daily Press” in Newport News, Va., conducted a few days before birthday 100, Rice discussed his long life, saying, “A specialist has to be a narrow fellow. He has to dig a groove and stay in it. I’ve taken all knowledge for my province.”
He also shared, “All my life I’ve been on the level with young people. That’s why I’m not an old fogey today. I’ve refused to grow old.”
As for his health, Rice credited his longevity to a fortunate combination of genes and moderation in physical activities. “I played baseball and I was a track man. I used to do calisthenics in my room. I never did anything to excess. I’ve got a good pair of lungs and a good heart.”
And as for his daily schedule, he said, “I start each morning at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast. After eating, I read some of the numerous periodicals I subscribe to. I then rest for an hour and work on my memoirs until lunch.
“After lunch, I sleep for two hours then listen to classical music. I read heavier literature in the afternoon and usually read or write after dinner, retiring around 11 o’clock.”
About his philosophy of growing old, he said, “I made up my mind that if Mother Nature was kind enough to let me live to be old, I would do at least one definite thing — grow old gracefully. I have refused to scold, damn the younger generation, to be other than tolerant, have a temper or complain. I have learned to let things come,” but he also noted, “I have to fight to keep from being a pessimist.”
The grand old man of Cumberland University made several trips back to his alma mater in his 90s. In 1968 on his 98th birthday, he spoke to Cumberland students, lectured to two English classes and gave a pitching clinic.
Last hurrah in Lebanon
On his 100th birthday he spoke to students at the school for 90 minutes without using notes, while Lebanon designated the occasion as Laban Lacy Rice Day and gave him the key to the city. He also received a telegram from President Richard Nixon offering congratulations.
The Lebanon legend died Feb. 13, 1973, in St. Petersburg, Fla. His ashes were brought to Lebanon and buried beside the grave of his wife.
A newspaper tribute described his effect on so many lives, stating, “His sternness was softened by a lively and even puckish humor. His scholarly curiosity knew no bounds. If there was fire within him, let it be said it warmed far more than singed. He touched one way or another, the lives of a vast number of people and he remains a vivid memory to all who knew him.”
Divine providence or just very, very lucky?
In 1942 famed Cumberland University graduate and Kappa Sigma fraternity member Cale Young Rice donated the Rice Family Bible to a Louisville, Ky., library.
Fifty-seven years later, another Cumberland alum and Kappa Sig man, Terry Thompson, went on eBay seeking to find any stray items that reflect the history of his beloved fraternity. Lo and behold, he hit a jackpot of sorts.
“First off, I am not a relative of Laban Lacy Rice. I am a fraternity brother of the Theta Pi chapter Kappa Sigma fraternity at Cumberland that Dr. Rice founded in 1887. This is where my interest in the Rice family lies. Dr. Rice was one of the five founders of Kappa Sigma at Cumberland University on Oct. 7, 1887,” said Thompson, a native of Lafayette, Tenn., who was president of the student government association before graduating from Cumberland in 1993 with a degree in business administration, concentrating in accounting.
“I was the president of Cumberland’s Kappa Sigma chapter when it was brought back to Cumberland in 1993. I came across the Rice Family Bible by sheer luck. I was on eBay in 1999 and while I was looking for some Kappa Sig stuff, I came across the report cards of Finis K. Farr, a roommate of Laban Lacy Rice in college, who was a national president of Kappa Sigma as well as its historian. In 1929, Farr wrote what is considered the definitive history of Kappa Sigma. He also was the chair of the theology department at Cumberland University.
“I found that report card as well as artwork and memorabilia from the Theta Chapter at Cumberland University, and I purchased these items. Then the seller wrote me back, noting, ‘By the way, I’ve got some more items but not Kappa Sigma stuff.’ I said, ‘Send me some pictures and I’ll take a look,’ and one of those items was the Rice Family Bible!
“So, I made an offer and they took it. I was unbelievably excited when I got the Bible. It was because I knew the history about Laban and Cale, and to have this, the Rice Bible that so closely relates to my chapter at Cumberland, makes it an invaluable heirloom. It is certainly one of my most treasured possessions.
“It is dated 1858 and contains the handwritten birth entries for Laban and Cale Young Rice, an author who married another noted author, Alice Hegan Rice, who wrote ‘Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch,’ a very popular book of its day, which was made into a movie.”
Inside the Bible was a handwritten note from Cale documenting that he presented the Good Book to the Louisville Free Public Library on March 8, 1942.
Thompson, who now lives in Atlanta where he served nearly 10 years as a district representative for Kappa Sigma, concluded saying, “It is my plan to give the Bible to Cumberland University one day. I also have two of Laban Lacy Rice’s books and about 20 of Cale’s books, and I plan to give them to Cumberland’s Archives as well.”