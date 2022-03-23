When Garrett Fudge goes hunting in the woods and fields, he carries no gun. It’s a must that he keeps his eyes on the birdie.
His weapon, as well as his partner, is a two-pound fledgling red-tailed hawk named Freddy, a bird of prey who goes by instinct. Freddy’s targets most often are rabbits and squirrels. When the hawk plummets to earth at more than 100 miles per hour and strikes with his talons and then polishes off the attack with its beak, it almost always means instant death for his quarry.
Fudge is an apprentice falconer and has been practicing the art of falconry for less than a year. Strictly licensed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), it has been called the sport of kings and goes back more than 4,000 years.
“I do it for the experience. I grew up hunting and dealing with birds and have a passion as far as birds,” said Fudge, who lives in Smith County but grew up in Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon High in 2004 and today works as a maintenance technician for Georgia-Pacific
“I grew up all around this. We had all kinds of birds: chickens, peacocks, pigeons and raised quail. I kind of got more into this while trying to keep them (hawks) away from my animals. I read about them (raptors) and ran across some videos about falconry.”
He described falconry as being a team or partnership between a bird and a man built on mutual trust. He communicates with the bird by whistling. The hawk makes noise by screeching, while Fudge also keeps up with him by sight and by the jingle of tiny silver bells attached to Freddy’s talons.
“They learn you are helping them to hunt and eat. It is an emotional bond for the falconer but not for the bird. If they could eat you, they would. Falconry is helping the birds because only about 20 percent of them make it to maturity,” said Fudge, adding that many falconers keep their bird for a season, return it to the wild and then trap another bird.
(Note: Last year the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International reported that 30 percent of 557 raptor species worldwide are considered near threatened, vulnerable or endangered or critically endangered.)
“You have to trap your bird to get your license. It has to be an immature bird. I have a red-tailed hawk, Freddy, who is going into his first molt. He’s about 7- or 8-months old. You use a trap that’s like a cage that you put a live mouse or quail or gerbil in. They can’t get to the bait. There are nooses all over the trap, and it hangs the bird’s feet.”
Training for hunter and bird
Before trapping Freddy, Fudge had to prepare a falcon house built to specifications and have it inspected and approved by the TWRA. The hawk’s domicile is a modest 12-by-8-foot wooden structure with two windows. Creek pebbles cover the floor, and a couple of tree limbs serve as roosts.
Fudge also had to obtain an apprentice falconer license and find a sponsor to mentor him. If all goes well the apprentice will progress to general falconer and in seven years earn the title of master class falconer.
“My sponsor has helped me out a lot. We go out to trap together and I can ask him questions. They pretty much take responsibility for you for first two years. My sponsor has been a falconer for 20-something years,” said the six-year military veteran, who served two tours of duty as a medic in Iraq in 2009 and on a ship in Kuwait in 2010.
According to TWRA Capt. Rusty Boles, there are 92 licensed falconers in Tennessee with about a third of them in each class: apprentice, general and master. He estimated that between 25 percent to 30 percent apprentice falconers make it to master class.
The sport, no overnight fling, calls for commitment and many long hours with his bird of prey.
“It starts out taking three or four hours a day for the first three weeks, and after that another two hours a day. You need to hunt them at least three or four days week,” said Fudge. “They’ll go after anything they can eat but normally it’s squirrels and rabbits. They also catch mice and snakes.”
About his hunting partner, Fudge shared, “He will get a red tail at a year, maybe by April. His eyes are dark right now but will turn red when he gets older. I feed him some depending when he ate last. A hawk can eat a good meal. It’s called ‘fed up’ and can go for two days without eating. They eat all meat. I keep quail and rats in the freezer.”
‘More of a lifestyle’
The falconer said that red-tailed hawks generally scope their target while perched high in a tree (a hawk can spy a mouse 300 yards away) and then descend to earth at speeds up to 120 miles per hour.
“It’s amazing when it hits its prey. They turn when they kill and hit with their feet. A hawk with its beak has a gripping strength of 200 pounds per square inch, more than double a human. It’s a pretty quick death,” said Fudge.
“Once they kill the game, you come up on them and then ‘hand off’ by giving them a small piece of meat. You kind of trick them so you keep hunting for the day. During the molt (an annual process that takes place from early summer to late fall whereby red-tailed hawks discard and replace their feathers) we let the birds rest and most of the game goes to Freddy, but we do eat it as well.”
Fudge frequently takes his 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter on hunting trips. They also tend to a variety of domesticated birds in their backyard such as guinea hens, roller pigeons, homing pigeons, roosting hens and peacocks.
“I’m in this for the long run for sure,” said the falconer. “It’s not for somebody to get into like having a pet. It turns into more of a lifestyle.”