Mark Pody’s state senate district likely will drop many of its counties to the east of Wilson County, which will gain one more House seat after the Tennessee House of Representatives approved redistricting plans along political party lines on Monday night.
The state senate is expected to vote on the plan on Wednesday.
Under the proposal, the Lebanon Republican’s Senate District 17 will shift to include all of Wilson County and a portion of Davidson County, dropping Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon and Smith counties.
The extension into Davidson County will include portions of Hermitage and Donelson, including areas near Percy Priest Lake and the Nashville International Airport.
“If I had my choice, I’d much rather have held on to the rural counties that I had. I’ve got great friends in all of those counties and lots of support and I’m going to miss them,” Pody said. “However, I’m looking forward to working with the new people in Davidson County and I understand because of the immense growth we’ve had in Middle Tennessee why they had to take those rural areas away from me.”
Pody said he’s familiar with the potential future Davidson County zone.
“I know a lot of people over in that area. I used to have an office right down the street from the district,” Pody said. “I’m looking forward to representing all of Wilson County and part of Davidson County going forward.”
State law meant district populations could range from 198,948 to 219,890 residents. District 17’s population would be just more than 216,000 people based on the 2020 Census.
The proposed state House map approved Monday and scheduled to be discussed by the Senate on Wednesday would add another representative to Wilson County.
Wilson County has two districts - District 46 and District 57 - and the proposed plan would add District 40, currently represented by Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, for a small, northeast portion of Wilson County.
District 57, represented by Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, would cover mainly Mt. Juliet and a large portion of Gladeville. District 46, represented by Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, would cover the remaining area of Wilson County, making it the largest zone within the county.
Based on the 2020 Census, District 46 would include 72,506 people, District 57 would include 72,464 people, while District 40, which also includes Smith, Jackson, DeKalb and Cannon counties, would have 68,874 people.