Lebanon High School teacher Mark Wooten was named the 2022 Wilson County Teacher of the Year last Friday. He has been a teacher for 31 years and teaches residential construction and cabinet making at the school.
Lebanon High School teacher Mark Wooten (second from right) receives his Wilson County teacher of the Year award at a banquet last Friday. Event co-sponsor Bob McDonald (left) of CedarStone Bank, Lebanon High Principal Dr. Scott Walters (second from left) and event co-sponsor W.P. Bone of Wilson County Motors (right) helped with the presentation.
angie mayes
Lebanon High School teacher Mark Wooten was named the 2022 Wilson County Teacher of the Year at a banquet with the county’s other 32 top teachers at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel last Friday.
Wooten, who has been a teacher for 31 years, teaches residential construction and cabinet making at the high school. He was described by colleagues as “reliable, supportive and strong.”
Wooten received a plaque and a check for $2,000 from teacher of the year program co-sponsors CedarStone Bank and Wilson County Motors.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Wooten said after the banquet, heled for the 24th year. “I feel like everybody deserves this, not just me. Everybody that’s in the teaching profession. I think everybody deserves one. It’s not just me. They do the math and English part and I just teach them how to use it in construction.”
Wooten graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in education and a minor in industrial technology.
“In my field of hands-on teaching, it's not what you teach, it's how you teach it,” he said of his teaching philosophy. “Give them an example, then show them how to craft their vision and always remind them that they are all unique and so will their creations be.”
Wooten said that his “contribution is seeing my students when the light bulb comes on and the confidence that they have in creating something themselves. Seeing the past students who have utilized the skills they have learned and earned in my class and made careers in the skilled trade arena. Not everyone is or wants to be college material.”
Lebanon High School Principal Dr. Scott Walters said he was “very excited” about Wooten being named the top teacher.
“Mr. Wooten is a staple at Lebanon High School,” Walters said. “He’s been around a long time and has touched a lot of lives. I’m really excited for him. He deserves it.”
W.P. Bone, with Wilson County Motors, said he was happy with the event.
“It’s been a good night,” Bone said. “I get excited about every one of them. The humility of the winner is really precious.”
Bob McDonald, with CedarStone Bank, said, “We got to recognize over 30 great teachers from our county from public schools, private schools, city and county. It’s exciting to see them all recognized and celebrated.”