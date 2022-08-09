Lebanon officials announced Monday the city could be a future site in the expansion plans of an award-winning steakhouse chain.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he is in talks with Marshall Steakhouse founder and owner Randall Swaney to bring the restaurant to Lebanon just days after the restaurant chain announced expansion plans in Alabama.
The potential 20-acre site will be located along I-40 and the Hartmann Drive exit, according to Bell.
The future of that area continues to take shape after city officials announced the sale and future development of the 47-acre Lebanon Outlet Marketplace site. Land Solutions outlined future office and residential components for the property.
A letter of intent outlines Marshall will pay up to $1.5 million of infrastructure costs of the project as a part of a 100-year lease agreement with the city.
Marshall Steakhouse, known for its prime steaks and burgers, opened in Marshall County, Miss. in 2016. Since then, the restaurant has been voted the best steakhouse in Mississippi by the Food Network and voted “Best Steak” by the Mississippi Beef Council in 2019 and 2020.
“Randall and his team are attracted to Lebanon because of our location centered around Interstate 40,” Bell said. “I recently had the opportunity to travel to their flagship location and enjoyed the dining experience.”
The steakhouse, estimated to cost $15 million to build, will house 9,000 square feet of restaurant space, a 7,000 square-foot retail store with a 120-seat bar and a banquet hall for group events.
The property plans also include cabins and an RV park, mirroring the flagship location near Memphis.
“We are very deliberate and strategic about selecting our future locations,” Swaney said in a news release from the city. “Our popularity in Holly Springs proves that high growth towns not far from larger cities attract large numbers of people seeking fine dining in a casual and fun setting.”
Swaney said his goal is to “have a steakhouse in Lebanon that becomes the best steakhouse in the state.”
The announcement came less than a week after officials in Warrior, Ala., announced plans for an expansion of Marshall Steakhouse into the Birmingham suburb.
Swaney said future expansion could include areas just outside of Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas and Charlotte.
“Recruiting sit down restaurants to Lebanon has been a major focus,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said in the news release. “I have been working with Randall for several years on this project and I want to thank him for making an investment in Lebanon. Marshall Steakhouse will be an exciting addition to Lebanon. The food and atmosphere are fantastic.”