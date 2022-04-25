Dr. Jenny L. Mason has been named the Dean of Cumberland University’s Millard and JJ Oakley School of Humanities, Education, and the Arts.
Mason assumed the role of OSHEA’s Interim Dean in November 2021 after serving as the Assistant Dean since the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. She served as the Psychology Program Director and Associate Professor of Psychology since 2014.
“Dr. Mason has been a valued member of the Cumberland University community since she started as the Psychology Program Director in 2014,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor Dr. C. William McKee said in a university news release. “She has served with distinction as both Assistant Dean and Interim Dean of the School during this academic year and has exhibited exceptional teaching and scholarship since her tenure at the university.”
Mason earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, a Master of Education from Auburn University, and a doctoral degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
During her teaching tenure she has instituted thesis research projects for the psychology major, has had students present in professional conferences and has placed students in a number of prestigious graduate programs and entry level public service positions.
The Oakley School is home to a variety of subjects spanning the social sciences, humanities, creative writing, public service, education, and fine arts degrees.