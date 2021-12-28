Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell recently spoke about some of the key events and issues from his first full year in office.
“It’s been an exciting year. It’s been interesting. I’ve enjoyed it,” said Bell, who was sworn in as the city’s 54th mayor last December. “It’s one of those things where every day is different. It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s been good work.”
Bell said he immediately learned how dedicated city personnel are to their responsibilities.
“One of the things I’ve learned is how much the people who work here know and how good they are at their jobs. Outside looking in it’s pretty hard to know until you’re in here every day. When I was on city council, it was hard to know,” said Bell, who spent two years on the council from 2016-2018.
“Financially, things are going well,” Bell said. “Our spending is actually better than on track and revenues coming in are ahead of schedule.”
Flooding
Overnight rainfall from March 27 into March 28 poured about 7 inches of rain in Lebanon, bringing 2 feet of floodwater to the Lebanon Square and several inches across the city. The major flooding event sparked a series of response from city officials.
“I’ve known about the Square flooding before, but I’ve never actually seen it. To see it was a different experience seeing the water rise in just a few hours,” said Bell. “It’s not just the Square. It happens a lot of places.”
Bell said city leaders met the following day and through several meetings, steps have been taken to remedy the flooding issue as much as possible in the year.
Bell said some of the actions include removing debris and clearing Sinking Creek in the area south of the Lebanon Square, clearing some drains and ditches in neighborhoods and strengthening the city’s alert system.
“Getting the information out is really imperative. We had store owners on the Square that I was calling and (Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston) was calling that had no idea a flood could happen,” Bell said. “We wanted to make sure they could get down there and protect their investment.”
The city also installed sensors in Sinking Creek to alert city officials of threatening flood waters. Bell said the city can monitor water levels at any time, and eventually residents will also be able to view the water levels online at any time.
Housing
Lebanon passed the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which will be used to guide several aspects of planning and development.
“It’s hard to manage growth if you don’t have a plan. We put together a subcommittee of the Lebanon Planning Commission to really dive into that,” Bell said.
One major change includes the city’s amendment to zoning related to townhouses.
“Townhouse developments were on every planning commission agenda,” said Bell, who noted 600 townhouse units were approved in the city since 2020. “What I realized is there were more townhouses being built in Lebanon than anything else. It was almost like it was going under the radar.”
The changes primarily centered around garages and keeping them from being the dominant feature of townhouses within the city. The city also added architectural and landscaping standards to townhouse regulations.
Bell highlighted the city’s implementation of a three-year cap of time between the approval of a specific plan development and construction start.
“The problem with that is today we have an idea of what we want, but a future city council’s vision may be different, just like our vision is different from the council 15 years ago. It’s tough on a council to all of a sudden have a development being built that was approved long before they got here,” Bell said.
If construction fails to start within three years, developers would be forced to start the development process from the beginning.
“That way it keeps the current city council involved in the process,” Bell said. “It also will hopefully reduce the surprise some citizens get with these types of developments.”
Business and Recreation
“When it comes to retail recruitment, we’ve worked really hard on it. We talk to people all the time. We’re always reaching out and introducing ourselves to businesses,” Bell said.
The recruitment has led the city to attract McAlister’s, Whataburger and Publix. Bell said the old K-Mart shopping center would likely see changes next year after agreements with tenants are finalized.
Bell said the city has also continued to place a focus on local businesses.
“A lot of towns have chain restaurants, but what makes a place unique is the local places. We’ve really focused on helping local businesses and local entrepreneurs open up businesses,” he said.
Bell also highlighted some recreation happenings that include the continued development of a city park on Cairo Bend and the revitalized City of Lebanon Museum.
Bell said the city also placed a focus on cemeteries in the city that were damaged in the March 2020 tornado or have deteriorated over time. The cemeteries include Rest Hills, Cedar Grove and Greenwood.
Bell said he worked with R.T. Baldwin, Lebanon’s special projects administrator, to survey more than 1,200 headstones, document repair assessments and capture drone footage to develop a plan to repair the sites.
Bell said the city would likely hold a recognition event for the restoration in 2022.