Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell outlined the city’s financial status and gave details about growth and infrastructure during his annual State of the City speech at the Capitol Theater last Wednesday.
“We are thriving here,” Bell, who became mayor in December of 2020, said during the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon. “Your investment here has made our economy strong.”
Bell said he’s heard the term “veteran community” when some talk about Lebanon. He said a veteran community is one where people leave to work for the day and come home at night.
“We aren’t a veteran community,” he said. “In fact, during the day, our population goes up. People come here to shop, eat and do business.”
The mayor said the city’s sales tax revenues are $3.4 million over projection with five months remaining in the fiscal year. That is already a 15% increase from the previous fiscal year.
The proposed 2022-23 budget is $95 million. A news release from the mayor’s office said that the proposed budget does not include any tax increases.
“Ten years ago, it was $59 million,” he said. “In 10 years, it’s almost doubled.”
“Sales tax projections are an important part of the budget process. Ten of the top 15 sales tax generators (in Lebanon) are grocery stores and building material stores,” Bell said. “Therefore, the expansion of Kroger and the new Publix on (Highway) 109 are important to the financial outlook for the city. We continue to remain conservative in our sales tax estimates in case the economy softens.”
For growth management in the 40-square-mile city Bell said a zoning committee was created and passed a future land use plan. He said the park and greenway master plan is essential as well.
Infrastructure was another focus of Bell’s speech. He said the city has been awarded 10 grants worth $16 million for transportation improvement. He gave as examples multiple railroad crossing improvements (90% paid for by the Tennessee Department of Transportation), road widening projects and developers committing $12 million for sewer lines on South Hartmann Drive.
Bell also said that five traffic signals have been completed or are under construction; 46 additional signals or pedestrian improvements are planned; Nine sidewalk projects are planned.
Revenue producers, such as restaurants, were mentioned. Bell said that there are 50 sit-down restaurants that make Lebanon their home, many of them locally owned.
“We hear you about needing more sit-down restaurants,” Bell said. “We are recruiting every day to attract a variety of restaurants to meet the growing demand.”