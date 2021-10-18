Scott McCarver, MHA, has been named as Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s president. His appointment was effective Oct. 1.
Prior to serving as Interim President since April, he was the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer.
“I’m delighted to welcome Scott into this role on a permanent basis. He has performed ably as interim leader, continuing to advance the hospital’s important mission to serve the community,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center in a news release.
VUMC assumed ownership of VWCH in August 2019. In 2020, the hospital received a multi-million-dollar upgrade for its electronic health record system to convert to Epic Systems.
Investments at VWCH include LifeFlight critical care ambulances that are dedicated to the facility, Department of Emergency Medicine faculty who staff the hospital’s Emergency Department, and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Wilson County, which is a full-fledged, multidisciplinary clinic equipped with the latest cancer treatment options.
“I am excited to continue to lead Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital working alongside our medical staff, community leaders and all of our employees to bring Vanderbilt patient care closer to home for everyone in Wilson County,” said McCarver in a news release.