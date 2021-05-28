A medical clinic is about to land at Hawk’s Landing business park on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.
Crossroads Medical has leased the fourth of five spaces in the park developed by John Mires. The clinic will be another anchor location at 27,000 square feet.
“Crossroads Medical is a perfect addition to North Mt. Juliet,” said Mires.
Dr. Jeffrey Jordan, the owner of the practice, Jordan lives in Cottontown, near White House. He opened his medical practice in 2003 in White House. The Mt. Juliet clinic, projected to open in October, will be his seventh one.
“I think we have a good model for primary and urgent care,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the Mt. Juliet location will be a primary care clinic that will take appointments and walk-ins. Several of his other clinics have extended hours and Jordan said he is still deciding if the Mt. Juliet clinic will offer those is well.
“We serve newborns to geriatrics,” he said. “We take care of basic illnesses like cough, cold, UTI’s, heart conditions and across the gamut. We have state-of-the-art offices and are rated high quality.”
Jordan said Crossroads Medical is a board-certified family medical practice.
“I grew up in the Hendersonville area and Mt. Juliet is just across the lake and I consider Mt. Juliet my neighbor,” said Jordan. “This area is similar to our other locations and we do well in suburban areas.”
Jordan hired nurse practitioner Lacee Lowder to work at Crossroads Medical in Mt. Juliet.
“What’s neat is she will be living right near the clinic which will be perfect,” said Jordan. “She will be immersed in Mt. Juliet.”
Jordan is in the process of hiring a primary doctor, two nurses and two administrative staff members. He noted the main anchor of the business park is Indulgence and his office’s interior will be similar to the salon’s, with high-tech features and an overall classy tone.
Jordan said his philosophy is to immerse the practice in the community. He plans to hire five or six employees from the Mt. Juliet area. He said they will get involved with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce.
“I love that we are so close to the new high school (Green Hill),” he said. “We will get involved with the school for sure.”
Mires said there is one more space for lease in the business park, at 1,500 square feet.
“We have interest for many different uses, ranging from Pilates, physical therapist to restaurants and cafes,” he said. “Once this is leased we will have 100 percent occupancy.”