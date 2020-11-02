For nigh on to 37 years, he’s been mayor of Wilson County’s tiny town, but the job has gotten bigger with each passing year.
Meet Mike Jennings, 65, the “city father” of Watertown (population 1,477 and rising), who has lived within its city limits practically all of his life.
He was elected mayor at the age of 28 in December 1983 and is running unopposed in next week’s election; thus, he should commence his 14th term in December.
Asked to describe this community, which is 21 years deep into the 21st century and has survived without a red light and boasts one fast-food eatery (Subway), in a single word, he answers, “Wonderful.”
At an age when most men retire (Jennings, by the way, also serves as Wilson County Attorney and Wilson County school board attorney), what motivates him to continue running for the lead administrative role of this village tucked in the southeastern corner of the county?
“I’ve asked myself that several times,” he said. “Primarily because I love the community. I love the schools. I love our little town. I love living here. I still have a lot family here or right outside of town. I see it as being a special place with special opportunities. I tell people a lot of times that Watertown is sort of a Norman Rockwell painting.”
In 13 previous elections, Jennings never faced a serious threat.
“One time I ran unopposed and only 51 people voted, and I got 41 votes. That’s the fewest I ever got. I don’t remember a close race. I’ve only had opposition on the ballot three times,” he recalled.
“It’s a nonpaying job. The biggest change I’ve seen is the amount of time it takes, mainly because of state and federal requirements and the different challenges. It’s a much bigger job than when I was 28.”
Jennings was Watertown’s city attorney when he first tossed his hat into the mayoral ring in 1983. He was prompted to do so by the late Edsel Floyd, a beloved leading citizen, known affectionately as “Mr. Watertown.”
“Edsel Floyd was mayor at the time, and he told me, ‘I’m not gonna run again. Why don’t you run?’ My first thought was, ‘That is not what I wanted to do.’ Then I thought, ‘That might be interesting.’ So, I decided to do it.”
The legal career
In June of 1971, Jennings, who was valedictorian of the Watertown High class of 1972, attended American Legion Boys State, where rising seniors spent a week studying government. It was there he first entertained thoughts of becoming a lawyer.
“I got interested in government at that time, and then a year later I started at Cumberland (Junior College) in Lebanon. They had a couple of big murder trials going on in the county at that time, and I would go over to the courthouse in the afternoons and sit and listen, and I guess that was when I decided this may be what I wanted to do,” he said.
Jennings graduated from Cumberland Junior College in 1974 with an associate of science degree and then earned a bachelor of science degree in political science from Middle Tennessee State University in 1976. That same year he wed his high school sweetheart, Janice Tarpley of Statesville. They had met in high school his senior year.
“She was a freshman and a cheerleader, and I was on the basketball team,” he reminisced. “On our first date, we went to the Capitol Theater in Lebanon and saw ‘Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster.’ ’’
They have three sons: Brandon, Andrew and Colin; and three grandchildren: Max, Emerson and Peyton.
The lifelong Watertown resident was born in Lebanon’s Martha Gaston Hospital on March 30, 1955. The oldest of his parents’ five children grew up in a house on Bryan Street with three brothers and a sister. His father worked at Ford Glass Plant in Nashville, while his mother was a homemaker and also church secretary at Watertown First Baptist Church where Jennings has been a member since infancy.
As a youth of 9, he began mowing yards, a job he continued until the age of 21.
“I mowed 36 yards one summer including a churchyard and cemetery. I never will forget that I mowed a yard for an elderly lady who paid me $2 and always gave me a Coca-Cola in a six-and-a-quarter-ounce bottle when I finished. I went to her one summer and told her I was gonna have to go up to $3. She said, ‘OK, well, if you have to,’ I never got a Coca-Cola after that.
“In wintertime I couldn’t mow, and when John and Jan Jewel started up Jewel Disposal, I worked for them one winter on the back of a garbage truck.”
During high school Jennings played football and basketball and was a member of Beta Club and vice president of his senior class. In those days he wore black horn-rimmed glasses so some folks nicknamed him “Professor.” Later, as a student at Cumberland and MTSU, he worked part time for four years at Kroger as a stock boy, cashier and truck unloader.
While at law school at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, he spent a summer working on the roads of Knox County for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and during his second year there served as a law clerk for the Knoxville firm of Ridenour, Ridenour, Ridenour, Bowers and Shumate. After graduating from the UT’s School of Law in 1979, he began private practice that August in Lebanon.
Four-and-a-half years later, he became the mayor of Watertown. It reflected a very different personality than what it reveals today.
“When I got elected, Watertown had two shirt factories that employed women primarily, and they would pour out of there at lunchtime and go shopping and spend their money in Watertown. We had a lot of small stores. But when those shirt factories left in the mid-’80s, we lost that, and those stores left. We had to find a way to reinvent ourselves to stay relevant and be a place where people wanted to live,” recollected Jennings.
“Along about 1989, Bob and Sharon McComb (operators of Watertown Bed & Breakfast) contacted me and said, ‘We want you to meet a guy who wants to bring an excursion train to Watertown,’ and I really believe that’s what turned Watertown around. I believe the first train ran in spring of 1990. People started coming on the train and some came back to live and some came back to open up shops, and Watertown gained a new identity. And I really think that train caused that.”
A train helps the town
Currently, Watertown has an annual budget of $1.3 million and employs 10 full-time and seven part-time and contracts its sewer operator and three water operators. According to Jennings, the main concern facing Watertown is finances.
“We never have enough money to do what you want to. We have a major sewer project going to bid. That has to be done. Our sewer lines are about 60 years old, and I want to get the railroad turntable installed and help Watertown with its railroad opportunity and paving the streets. We paved in the late ’90s and haven’t done any since.
His ballpark estimate on what each of these will cost? One-and-a-half million dollars for the sewer update, $400,000 for the turntable and $1 million-plus to pave the streets.
As for the biggest demands confronting Watertown in the next 10 years, he said, “Watertown will face the same challenges a major city does. We provide police and fire protection and provide streets and sewer and parks and recreation. The challenge is always finding the money to do it and the money to maintain it.
“That will continue to be a challenge because we are going to face some growth and already are seeing that. The new high school [the $40 million facility opened six years ago] has been the big driver that has opened peoples’ eyes to Watertown.
“I think we do a lot with a little, but at some point in time you’ve got to step out there and make decisions that will take you into the future. I really think the turntable will be significant to Watertown. There’s a steam engine they’re repairing in Nashville. If you bring that all the way to Watertown, it’s got to go through Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. It’s something different and of course it’s got to turn around on the turnaround in Watertown, and I think it can be a boon to Watertown. … We don’t have an airport or an interstate exit or a river port, but we do have an excursion train. I think we have to capitalize on the railroad.”
(See video about the historic Atlanta turntable and Nashville steam locomotive No. 576, on YouTube).
As for the mayor’s spare time, well, Purple Tiger sporting events and University of Tennessee football tickle his fancy.
“My big hobby is following UT football and Watertown High School sports. I haven’t missed a UT football game anywhere, home or away, since Halloween of 1987,” said Jennings, who by now must bleed purple and orange.
For more than 20 years he coached Watertown Community League T-ball, baseball and basketball teams but nowadays enjoys a round of golf with his sons from time to time.
How much longer might he wish to serve as Watertown mayor?
“I don’t sit down and think about that. Maybe seven or eight months before qualifying time, I take stock and say, ‘Do I have the fire in my belly to do it again and do the people want me again?’ Toward the end of each term, I sit back and talk to people and ask them for their honest opinions and see if I can get a feeling if it’s the right thing to do,” said Jennings, who has spent more than half his lifetime as mayor of the small town that delights him in a big way.
JENNINGS’ FAVORITES
Beverage: Diet Dr Pepper
Junk food: Moon Pie
Singer: Garth Brooks
TV show: “Blue Bloods”
Movie: “Field of Dreams”
My first car was: “a red 1966 Ford Mustang I bought in 1971 for $650 and wrecked before I had owned it a year.”
The best advice my father gave me was: “anything worth doing is worth doing right.”
I start my day off: “listening to the news and weather.”
My guilty pleasure is: “athletics. I’m a high school a kid at heart and love athletics.”
The thing I’m most proud of is: “my family; both my immediate family and my extended family.”