Each of the candidates for contested races for Wilson County Commission were asked three identical questions via email. The Wilson Post accepted answers only by email, and they must be limited to 100 words per answer. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order in each district. Previous candidate responses can be read at wilsonpost.com.
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 9
Why is this election important for the county?
BLAKE HALL, REPUBLICAN: “This election is important for the county because the County Commissioners set the vision for our county and carry out that vision. Local elections are, in my opinion, just as important as state and federal elections. Our local officials have a huge impact on our everyday lives. The County Commission sets the budget for each county department as well as our property tax rate. Citizens need to know that the people they elect to this position truly have their best interests in mind when making these decisions.”
LUKE MCPEAK, INDEPENDENT: “I believe every election is important. We have the freedom to vote and elect the people that we believe will be the right person for the job. It is important for everyone to exercise their right to vote. This election is important for our county because of the growth and development that is occurring in Wilson County. We need effective leadership and teamwork from county commissioners to make sure that all voices are heard and that needs are addressed and met throughout our county.”
SARAH PATTON, INDEPENDENT, (INCUMBENT): “EVERY county election is important for the county, not just this one. Every voter in Wilson County should make an INFORMED decision and vote for the best person to hold public office. Your vote is your voice, to be a part of allowing the right person running everyday duties of the county as well as the future events pertaining to the county.”
What is the best quality you have that you would benefit the county commission?
HALL: “I am persistent. If something needs a solution I cannot rest until a solution is found. I am also very analytical and will evaluate all sides of a situation before I make a decision. My desire to help people is what drives me and, if elected, I look forward to helping out the people in District 9 for the next four years.”
MCPEAK: “As a businessman and farmer, I am accustomed to problems daily and know the effort it takes to fix them. I am a good listener, problem solver, and a hard worker. I want to hear the concerns of the people in District 9 and those throughout our county. We need to identify needs and issues so we can effectively look at ways to fix them. I am dedicated to working hard and using all resources available to develop effective solutions for needs in Wilson County.”
PATTON: “Probably the best qualities I bring to the office is experience and the relationships I have formed with many officials, individuals and organizations since being elected commissioner since 2010 and the fact that I have NO CONFLICTS OF INTEREST. I’m not a county employee, have no family that works for the county, and not related to any one in county government. Added to that, the fact that I listen to the citizens of Wilson County and vote accordingly. It takes time to learn how local government works, the finances work and form working relationships with others to accomplish a common goal.”
What is something your constituents have told you they want to see changed and what is your plan to address it?
HALL: “It is hard to narrow down everything that has been brought up to me, but several people have expressed a concern about the growth in our county and how to handle it as far as infrastructure is concerned, especially schools. I want to look at taking advantage of the growth and finding ways for it pay for itself without further burdening the people who currently live and pay taxes in Wilson County.”
MCPEAK: “One of the main issues is regarding emergency services. We have two WEMA stations that are not staffed full time. For some time, there has been a staffing shortage and that is the main cause of these stations not being open to serve the area. Concerns are with response times and also having the proper number of responders on scene when they have to go out to provide service. We certainly must find ways to support these departments with the personnel and tools necessary to serve and protect us. If elected, I plan to work with other commissioners to find ways to address this problem.”
PATTON: “Constituents want to see better infrastructure for Wilson County, for the growth we are experiencing as well as control so that some farmland will still be available for future generations of Wilson Countians. Other constituents who have spent their lives living here want to see improvements such as, access to healthy drinking water and improved emergency services and law enforcement services. With the available Recovery Act monies, the county has received I am working with others presently to address these ongoing issues.”
DISTRICT 21 COUNTY COMMISSION
Reece Dowell is an Independent candidate for this seat. No responses were received from Dowell.
Why is this election important for the county?
MIKE KURTZ, INDEPENDENT, (INCUMBENT): “Every election is important although this election is one that the county could feel for years to come. These next 4-6 years will be the toughest Wilson County has faced. The leaders will have to navigate the building of 2-3 schools, opening of a new jail as well as the construction of a multi-level court building. Voters will return to the polls on August 4 to elect leaders that have the knowledge and experience to make this happen.”
What is the best quality you have that you would benefit the county commission?
KURTZ: “The strongest quality I possess is the ability to see and understand both sides of an issue. Paying attention to only ‘your side’ of a problem is not an effective way to influence change. Recognizing the problem, listening to all involved and applying a solution is how I hope to continue benefiting the commission.”
What is something your constituents have told you they want to see changed and what is your plan to address it?
KURTZ: “Believe it or not there are several folks in the 21st district that do not have county-provided water. I have spoken with most of them, and they are tired of carrying water home from the store. Working with other county officials as well as the Water Authority it is my hope that by year end all residents of the 21st district will have access to the water everyone else enjoys.”
COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 22
Matt Wilson is an Independent candidate for this seat. No responses were received from Wilson.
Why is this election important for the county?
WENDELL MARLOWE, DISTRICT 22 (INCUMBENT): “Electing the right representative to serve as a County Commissioner is very important. Responsibilities of the County Commission include some of the most important areas of county government. Discissions must be made that involve Emergency Services, Law Enforcement, Public Schools, Property Development, Solid Waste, and Roads just to name a few areas. Each district needs to elect on individual who know and cares about their district and is willing to learn about what it means to be a part of county government because they will play a part in making discissions that impacts all of Wilson County.”
What is the best quality you have that you would benefit the county commission?
MARLOWE: “At this point as a County Commissioner, it would have to be experience. I was first elected in 1994 and have not lost an election since. I’ve had the honor of serving on most of the committees, chairing the budget committee and was elected by my peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem. I consider myself a servant leader and believe a person must be a good follower to be an effective leader. A County Commissioner must have the desire to improve the lives of all citizens in our community.”
What is something your constituents have told you they want to see changed and what is your plan to address it?
MARLOWE: “Most of the concerns I’ve received involve roads. People are concerned about a portion of Greenhill Road north of the high school, Nonaville Road between Lebanon Road and Cedar Creek, and Lebanon Road from Park Glen to Highway 109. Widening Lebanon Road to 109 should be a priority. Also, folks in the southwest corner of the county would like to have a convenience center situated closer to carry household trash and recycling. I will continue to address these concerns with the appropriate state and local departments.”