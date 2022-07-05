Each of the candidates for school board seats were asked three identical questions via email. The Wilson Post accepted answers only by email, and they must be limited to 100 words per answer. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order in each district. Previous candidate responses can be read at wilsonpost.com.
WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS, ZONE 6
What do you consider the biggest issue facing the school district and what is your plan to address it?
KIMBERLY MCGEE, REPUBLICAN, (INCUMBENT): “One of the top issues facing Wilson County Schools is growth which includes securing land to build future schools. Currently, the only option the district has to handle growth is to rezone. Rezoning is a short-term solution. I believe the district needs a specific long-term plan for managing growth. I plan to make this a priority and initiate conversation and action for a long-term growth plan.”
DALTON TEEL, INDEPENDENT: “The rapid growth occurring in Wilson County is the biggest issue facing our school system. This past year alone our district’s enrollment increased by around 1,100. The students moving into our county need access to schools that are fully staffed and safe, and the parents in Wilson County have the right to decide who represents them when decisions are made. The school board must work diligently to collaborate with the county commission and keep it abreast of needs for future land purchases and building projects. I will be an elected official who works to serve the interests of students and teachers.”
What is the best quality you have that you would benefit the school board and district?
MCGEE: “I am a leader that has a genuine interest in connecting with stakeholders to better understand their perspective surrounding school board topics. Building connections is extremely important. It helps keep me focused so that I can make informed decisions and influence others when creating policies and making decisions that are in the best interest of all students.”
TEEL: “My passion for Wilson County is unmatched; I was born and raised here and went to Wilson County Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. I am a third-grade teacher in the Lebanon Special School District and would be the only board member currently working as a classroom teacher. Teachers and students experience the effects of decisions made by policymakers and they need a seat at the table! I will be a voice who relentlessly advocates for their needs. It is imperative that our county continue delivering the best possible education for our students; Wilson County’s future prosperity depends on them.”
What is your assessment of the district’s CTE and STEM programs?
MCGEE: “The CTE and STEM programs within Wilson County Schools are fantastic! The middle schools have CTE courses in an exploration model and STEM is integrated into all grade bands. Each high school offers a variety of CTE programs, which are determined by student interest. There are 121 different CTE courses with 20 Industry Certifications available to students. I support the continued growth of CTE and STEM programs because they will provide more opportunities for student college and career pathways.”
TEEL: “I am a product of our district’s CTE programs. If I hadn’t been an FFA member in high school and taken agriculture classes, I wouldn’t be running for school board today. I want to pursue more public/private partnerships to work with businesses moving into the county. We have strong opportunities for students to excel in STEM, which we can enhance. I would like to see several of our schools work to become STEM-designated by the state, which could secure more state funding to improve student success in these programs.”
LEBANON SPECIAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
What do you consider the biggest issue facing the school district and what is your plan to address it?
BELITA BISHOP-FITE, DEMOCRAT: “I believe the biggest issue facing the school district at this time is momentum. In light of all that has happened in the last several weeks with the school shootings, it has caused a fear to set in the hearts and minds of children, teachers and parents. Some have no desire to attend school anymore. I plan to work on the safety of our schools to make sure that every effort is made to safeguard every individual connected to the school system, by making sure funds are allocated specifically to invest in state-of-the-art security systems, and top-notch training for school officers and teachers.”
MARK TOMLINSON, REPUBLICAN (INCUMBENT): “The major concern facing LSSD is preparing for the tremendous growth that we are experiencing. Our priority is to take the necessary steps to ensure that as our community grows the school district can continue to grow with it and ensure a quality education for each child.”
What is the best quality you have that would benefit the school board and district?
BISHOP-FITE: “The biggest quality that I have that will benefit our school system is the quality to lead, listen, and empower those around me. I am a leader and a go-getter, and I love bringing the best out of others to show the fine quality that’s within them. I listen attentively to every individual concern and find ways to empower people to be the best they can be so that we can solve problems where we’ll all win! I don’t mind rolling up my sleeves to do what it takes to be the best for our children and community.”
TOMLINSON: “I am a good listener and I feel that I am very good at discerning information.”
What is your assessment of the district’s CTE and STEM programs?
BISHOP-FITE: “My assessment of the district’s CTE and STEM program sees the overall outlook of a future that will help heal various ailments caused by some kind of trauma. If this method can bring back some if not all normalcy of one’s life, then it is a great program to have, which will in turn cause more students to look for ways to improve so many other areas that needs cures.”
TOMLINSON: “LSSD is doing an excellent job implementing CTE and STEM. The district has worked hard to be a 1-to-1 district, meaning every student has access to their own computer. This opens the door to information needed in order for students to be successful in education and careers. The district has a STEM representative at each school to ensure that students are receiving the opportunity to complete hands-on projects. During our summer school sessions students participated in one hour of STEM, in elementary, and one hour of Careers in middle school daily.”