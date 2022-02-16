I always knew I was in “Bear” country when I covered stories at Mt. Juliet High School. As a former education editor and then editor in Wilson County, many of my days were spent at Mt. Juliet High School, accompanied by Principal Mel Brown.
And, in later years as a writer for this paper, I covered his school, with him always beside me. Our work relationship segued from the Mt. Juliet High on Mt. Juliet Road to the new facility on what was then Curd Road.
One time when alumnus Barry Wilmore, a NASA astronaut, was in town and prepared to visit his former high school, Mel called me, giddy and proud to ask me to be there to cover it. I did and sat down for an interview with the astronaut, with Mel alongside.
On most occasions, Mel welcomed me at the front door despite his busy schedule, and I tripped after his long frame along the hallways as he introduced me to whomever was my feature focus of that day. He lingered and took part most times, and if not, made sure to catch me going out to ask if everything went well.
Did he always have his silver hair and impeccable suit? I made sure I dressed up when I covered his school. I always smiled big when my phone buzzed, and “Mel Brown” showed up as the caller. Yes, he always called me directly to let me know of breaking news at his school. I felt special. And he made all at MJHS feel they were his focus at all times.
Mel Brown was a force at Mt. Juliet High School. And while always distinguished, polite to a fault, authoritative, and a virtual walking encyclopedia of goings on in every aspect of his school, never once did he intimidate me, nor make me feel I was a pesky journalist probing stories. He was and always will be the “face” of Mt. Juliet High.
Mel Brown was the original Bear. To say he was a statesman, or ambassador of Mt. Juliet High School is an injustice. He was Mt. Juliet High. Yes, we know of his accomplishments at McGavock and all his baseball championships. But here is just a tiny salute from a journalist who so respected him from my world view. Never once did he turn down an interview, a phone call, an impromptu visit from me. Never. When things were rosy, and, when things were, rarely, dicey, he accepted me into his office and looked me head on and answered questions.
The news of the passing of Mel Brown on Feb. 8 flattened me like a pancake. I cried at such a loss to our community and this world. He fought long and hard against cancer and now he’s at peace. He leaves behind a legacy.
Mel built Mt. Juliet High. He built a team of people and placed them in the right places. We all know his accolades as a Hall of Fame athlete, his Principal of the Year Award, MJHS No. 1 Academic School of the Year award and so many other accolades.
That’s all well and good, but it was his pride in Mt. Juliet High and its students that mean most to us who had the pleasure to know him.
The encompassing mantra of Mel was, “We care.” One time, he invited me to cover a new science lab installation at the new facility. He actually took part in a science experiment while school board members and other officials from across the state watched from the model classroom. He urged me to put down my camera and immerse myself.
Another time he was stoked when his CTE students made cubbies for Lakeview Elementary students. He said, “Laurie, this is servant leadership.”
This community will never say goodbye to Mel Brown’s “Bear Pride – Mt. Juliet High” legacy. He’s forever in our hearts. And for this veteran journalist and education writer, Mel stands out as a huge supporter of hometown journalism and a regular reporter writing her favorite beat.
RIP Mr. Brown. You were an original.
Laurie Everett covers Mt. Juliet and Wilson County for the Wilson Post.