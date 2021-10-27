Melissa Lynn, who taught in Wilson County schools for 34 years, gives another teacher’s perspective to the Wilson County Schools board after being selected last week to fill a vacancy.
Lynn is a lifelong Wilson County resident. She graduated from Mt. Juliet High School and Cumberland University.
“I have been a voice and strong advocate for teachers,” Lynn said. “I will strive to do what is best for students, staff, and parents. I look forward to working with Mr. Luttrell, the current school board, and the county commission to make our great school system even greater.”
Lynn replaces Jon White, who resigned in September, citing family priorities. The vote by the Wilson County Commission to replace him with Lynn was 24-0, with one commissioner absent. Lynn is scheduled to be sworn in at the next school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 1.
Lynn started her teaching career at Mt. Juliet Elementary School before moving to Stoner Creek Elementary when it opened in 1987. She taught at Rutland Elementary starting in 1999 and retired in 2020.
“I have been a voice and advocate for teachers for many years,” she said. “I feel that (by) being on the board, I am able to still advocate for students and teachers. Many of my coworkers encouraged me to seek this position. I am very excited to be named to fill the vacated seat.”
Lynn said she looks forward “to make our system even greater than it is. If I could wave a magic wand, my goal would be for school to be back to normal for students and staff.”
Lynn was asked twice about her opinion on a mask mandate for the school district. She declined to answer both times.
Lynn’s son graduated from Wilson County Schools, and she will soon have grandchildren entering WCS. She is one of 18 children raised on a farm.
“Being raised on a farm and teaching for 34 years have taught me to know what it means to work hard. All 18 of us graduated from MJHS; therefore, you are able to see that education has always been important to our family,” she said.
Carroll Oakland fourth grade teacher Blake Hunt, who worked with Lynn at Rutland Elementary for seven years, praised Lynn in her recommendation to the county commission.
“She has always been extremely knowledgeable about policies in education, and she has stayed up to date on the ever-changing best practices in education.
“From an educator’s perspective, it would be a wonderful position to the board to have someone who has recently come out of the classroom and is intimately acquainted with the needs, the rigor and all of the things necessary to be an educator today.”
District 16 Commissioner Diane Weathers said that “(Lynn) has a vast and deep knowledge and understanding of the challenges facing the education of our children in Wilson County. She will do a tremendous job representing parents, students and staff going forward.”