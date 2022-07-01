Kristin Girard, of Meritage Homes, pens a note of thanks and encouragement to the future homeowners of a house in the Waltons Grove subdivision in Mt. Juliet. Girard was one of dozens to write notes to the family as a part of the Operation Homefront program that gifts a home to a military family.
Meritage Division President Dave Bulloch pens a heartfelt message to the future homeowners during the company's home dedication as a part of the Operation Homefront program, which gifts a home to a military veteran family.
Dozens of Meritage Homes leaders and employees met at the Waltons Grove community in Mt. Juliet recently to dedicate a future home for a military veteran family.
Meritage has teamed up with Operation Homefront to provide a home for a military family through its Permanent Homes for Veterans program. Operation Homefront is a national non-profit organization that seeks to support military families in communities they worked hard to protect.
Attendees penned notes of thanks in various places on the house’s frame before the next phase of construction begins.
Meritage Division President Dave Bulloch said he’s proud to partner with Operation Homefront for the ninth year to provide a home for a veteran family.
“This means a lot to us as a company. We do have a lot of veterans that work for the company and we’ve supported the veteran community for many years now,” he said. “We’re doing three homes across our division this year and we’re so proud that one of them is here in Mt. Juliet. We’re proud of that and so grateful that we can provide a home for a deserving family. We’re super excited about it.”
Bulloch said Operation Homefront conducts an extensive search for a family, but the family has not been named yet. He said the group plans to deliver the home to the family around Veterans Day this year after construction started in April.