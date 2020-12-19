Third Coast Salt won the first annual Rowan Ace Frensley Award given to the best float in the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade last Saturday. Frensley died in an accident following the 2019 parade. The parade changed its route this year and started at the Mt. Juliet League ballfields, went along Lebanon Road, turned onto N. Mt. Juliet Road and ended at the commuter train station.
Latest News
- Merry Christmas from Mt. Juliet
- How Middle Tennessee is handling high school basketball amid COVID-19 pandemic
- BASEBALL - Watts signs with Lindsey Wilson
- Riverdale boys hold off Lebanon in Warrior Holiday Classic
- MTCS boys beat PCA 57-37 in district opener on the road
- MJ lights up for the holidays
- Wilson Co. Schools place athletics on hold
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wilson County
Most Popular
Articles
- WCS looks to future without retiring Wright
- County issues ‘stop work’ order on rock quarry
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wilson County
- Cripps remembered for loyalty to Watertown
- Woman of Wilson: Kelly Chandler
- WOODY: These possums aren't playing
- WOODY: LHS angler nets a scholarship
- Brent Edwin Green
- Tami Lynn Clemmons
- Lebanon approves committee for sidewalks and trails