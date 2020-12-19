Third Coast Salt won the first annual Rowan Ace Frensley Award given to the best float in the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade last Saturday. Frensley died in an accident following the 2019 parade. The parade changed its route this year and started at the Mt. Juliet League ballfields, went along Lebanon Road, turned onto N. Mt. Juliet Road and ended at the commuter train station.

