DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale defeated longtime State House representative Terri Lynn Weaver for the District 40 Republican nomination during the primary election on Thursday.

Hale, of Smithville, collected 6,696 votes across the five counties that represent the district – DeKalb, Jackson, Smith, Cannon and Wilson – while Weaver collected 4,542 votes.

