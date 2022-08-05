DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale defeated longtime State House representative Terri Lynn Weaver for the District 40 Republican nomination during the primary election on Thursday.
Hale, of Smithville, collected 6,696 votes across the five counties that represent the district – DeKalb, Jackson, Smith, Cannon and Wilson – while Weaver collected 4,542 votes.
Thursday was the first election with District 40 representing a sliver of the northeast portion of Wilson County, primarily the Tuckers Crossroads region, after redistricting following the 2020 Census. The redistricting gave Wilson County a third seat in the state house. Hale collected 173 votes in Wilson County, beating Weaver’s 160 votes.
"The response of the people have been great," said Hale, who said he made it a point to focus on the potential constituents in Wilson County. "I don't want them to think they're kind of forgotten about or not included. I want those people to know they matter just as much whether they're in Cannon, DeKalb, Smith or Jackson, and that part of Wilson County is just as important to me."
Hale said he feels Wilson County residents are in a unique position by having three voices in the state house.
Hale has owned the DeKalb Funeral Chapel for more than 20 years and has been married to his wife, Tara, for more than 25 years. Hale said he believes his background in the funeral industry has prepared him for a potential spot in the Tennessee legislature.
"I've been in the funeral business since I was 14. We've owned a funeral home the last 23 and a half years. Just serving people, listening to people, running a small business and understanding the hardships and all of those things together led to this success," Hale said. "Of course, that includes all of the ground work of so many people and friends that I have met through the years. We've been honored to serve so many people throughout the years."
Weaver was first elected in 2008 and has served seven two-year terms.
Hale will face Democrat Tom Cook, who received 1,464 total votes and 44 in Wilson County, during the November general election.
Other Wilson County state legislators were unopposed in their races.
Mark Pody received 11,841 of his 13,147 votes in Wilson County for the State Senate District 17 seat. District 17 now includes a portion of Davidson County following redistricting.
Lebanon representative Clark Boyd received 5,934 votes for the House District 46 seat, and Mt. Juliet representative Susan Lynn received 5,603 votes for the House District 57 seat. Both seats solely represent Wilson County.