It is going to feel like summertime across Middle Tennessee this week with afternoon highs of between 88 degrees and 92 degrees. That would be near-record levels for this time of the year.
The forecast is sunny and dry every day through Thursday and only a slight chance of rain Friday.
I do not see any major changes in this weather pattern through May 20.
Did you know that on a day when the temperature is 75 degrees, in a vehicle with the windows rolled up it will be 95 degrees within 10 minutes and over 110 degrees in a half hour? On a 90-degree day the temperature inside a vehicle will hit 109 in only 10 minutes.
Never leave kids or pets in a closed-up vehicle. Look before you lock.
May 2, 2010 was the historic Nashville flood with 18 people killed across Middle Tennessee. Music City picked up over 13 inches of rain in two days.
On May 5, 1999, six tornadoes hit the Midstate with an F4 in Perry County. Nashville International Airport recorded a wind gust of 99 miles per hour.
On May 4, 1976, the temperature in Nashville dropped to 34 degrees with scattered frost.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.