Construction of a large apartment complex on Nonaville Road was slowed down by recently because Mt. Juliet officials cited a lack of progress on promised road improvements by the developer.
A city official said the paving will begin soon, weather permitting.
Northtown Gardens was approved on a 28-acre site on Nonaville Road in north Mt. Juliet by city planners two years ago after the site sat idle since the 1990s when the county zoned it for such a use as apartments. It subsequently was annexed into the city with the original zoning still in place.
The Northtown Gardens plans include 360 units in 12 buildings. The developer is LIV Development of Birmingham, Ala.
According to Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice, part of the negotiations with the developer prior to the project’s approval were road widening, a sidewalk, traffic signal improvements at Lebanon Road and eventual commercial buildings fronting the development. The project is in his district.
For more than a year work has progressed on the project the foreground of the site is nearly filled with tons of construction materials ready to go vertical. Orange barrels have teetered along the construction blocks for many months.
Justice intensified his concern to the developer and other city leaders that the road improvements were lagging and construction should be slowed until more progress was seen.
“Lumber is sitting there right now and will be on hold for safety reasons until the road is substantially fixed,” he said. “Until the improvements are substantially completed and there is no longer a traffic hazard. I am not happy. This is not acceptable and I will continue to throw a fit. I won’t let the people in my district be at risk.”
Justice noted a deep drop off along the road where the barrels are.
“If a motorist ran off the road in snow and ice and through the barrels there’s a deep drop off,” he said.
Mt. Juliet Public Works & Engineering Director Andy Barlow said he and other officials have been working hard to encourage the developer to move faster on the road work.
“On the Nonaville Road project, we are coordinating with the developer to expedite the current road widening in front of their project,” he said earlier this month. “There hasn’t been any full stop work orders related to that matter. We have, however, established some objectives in order to that work to be completed sooner rather than later. The developer is anticipating paving work within the next couple of weeks, weather depending.”
He said the developer is required to widen Nonaville Road to three lanes between the existing portion and Windtree Trace, add a second left turn lane on Nonaville Road onto Lebanon Road, upgrade the traffic signal at that same intersection, and also provide a sidewalk to Lebanon Road.
Justice said the latest traffic study shows 9,000 vehicles a day in the area. With Northtown Gardens and the planned development down the road at the former Windtree Golf Course property, that count is estimated to increase to 12,000 a day.