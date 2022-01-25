Mt. Juliet commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to ask the Wilson County Commission to provide the city with an ambulance and two personnel per shift at the new fire station under construction in north Mt. Juliet at their Monday meeting.
Part of the resolution also requests the county to maintain current staffing and equipment at all of the city’s fire stations.
Nearly a decade in the making, the $4.5 million station should be ready to answer service calls by summer, according to Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman. It is located on North Greenhill Road, next to Green Hill High School.
The resolution comes on the heels of the county’s decision to move its ambulances from Fire Department of Mt. Juliet stations No. 1 and No. 3 when Wilson Emergency Management Agency’s two new stations are built on Clemmons Road and Central Pike. Those are projected to open in about 18 months.
This resolution is the first official step for city and county leaders to discuss the situation.
The resolution asks the county to keep current staffing and equipment at all Mt. Juliet stations, fund an ambulance and two WEMA employees per shift at the new station. Commissioners said Mt. Juliet has purchased two fire engines and an ambulance for WEMA in past years and provides a building to house WEMA Station No. 3 valued on the city’s insurance policy for more than $316,000.
Commissioners also said the city has purchased warning sirens and supplied them to WEMA at a cost of more than $85,000. According to the resolution, the city further provided volunteer fire fighters and funding the purchase of equipment for these volunteers at a cost of more than $100,000, as well as allowing city-purchased equipment to be used outside of the city limits.
The resolution will now go to the county commission for review.
In other business, Public Works Director Andy Barlow announced three grants awarded to the city by the Tennessee Department of Transportation on Jan. 14. These were for Phase II Mt. Juliet Road ADA upgrades in the amount of $827,157; Town Center Trail Phase III in the amount of $1,352,896, which will extend the greenway from South Greenhill Road to Mt. Juliet Elementary; and Phase III installation of fiber optics and signal improvements along Mt. Juliet Road from City Hall to Lebanon Road.
Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget ordinance to appropriate city match funds for these projects at a 2.4 percent match for the MJR upgrades, 20 percent for Town Center Trail Phase III, and 3 percent for signal improvements.