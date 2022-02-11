Rev. Kenny Silva has been named the senior pastor at Hickory Grove Church in Mt. Juliet.
The church founded in 1993 is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in America.
Silva was ordained and installed by a commission of the Nashville Presbytery last November. He and his wife, Suzanne, have three children: Cesar, Ellie, and Sophie. They’re expecting their fourth child in May.
In 2008, Silva graduated from Berklee College of Music and moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. After a year of riding in vans and playing in bars, he decided to hang up his guitar and start selling residential real estate.
God then called Silva into ministry. He earned his Master of Divinity from Reformed Theological Seminary in Atlanta in 2015 and is finishing his Ph.D. in Systematic Theology at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Ill. Silva previously served as the Interim Senior Pastor at Village Church of Lincolnshire in Illinois.
Al Williams, head of the search committee and an elder at Hickory Grove, said in a news release the “committee and congregation were both unanimous in their call for Kenny to become our pastor based on his love for the Lord, credentials, preaching, proven leadership, and interactions with him and his family.”
When asked about his vision for the future of Hickory Grove, Silva said in the news release, “God ultimately knows what plans He has for His church. I’m just thrilled to preach and teach the Bible, shepherd the flock, and lead this body as we think of new ways to love and serve this city.”