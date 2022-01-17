A wreath hangs on the door of Mt. Juliet Donut Shop, a tribute to its owner Nader Khoury who died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Jan. 8.
The beloved donut maker opened his second donut shop last June after selling his 15-year-old shop, Gourmet Donuts, in 2020. He took the hiatus to concentrate on his health. Khoury, a Hermitage resident, received a heart transplant in 1999 and was waiting for another heart transplant, as well as a kidney transplant.
Services were held last Wednesday at St. Stephen Catholic Community in Mt. Juliet where a Fire Department of Mt. Juliet fire engine displayed flags as a salute to Khoury.
The donut shop is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
“I want to thank everyone for their contributions and affections that they showed my Nader,” his wife, Romena, posted on the shop’s Facebook page on Jan. 12. “Thank you to the Mt Juliet Police Department and Fire Department for your loving support. Nader loves all of you will continue watching over you all. For all the friends and family of Mt. JULIET Donut Shop, thank you for your love and support during this difficult time. Nader loves all of you…Nader’s memory will continue to live through us all.”
Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick stopped by the donut shop almost weekly to see his good friend Khoury.
“Our prayers go out to the Khoury family in the untimely passing of Nader, our strong friend and supporter,” Hambrick posted on social media. “Much of our community knows Nader, and if someone doesn’t, they likely don’t eat donuts.”
FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman also knew Khoury well.
“Nader was a very benevolent man loved by all in the city,” Luffman said. “When they write the book on Mt Juliet, there will be a Nader Khoury chapter. He may not have invented the doughnut, but he sure did perfect it.”
City commissioners paid tribute to Khoury at their most recent meeting. Vice-Mayor and District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice was somber as he saluted Khoury.
“I’d get off work from the sheriff’s department and go to his drive-through window [at Gourmet Donuts] and he always laughed,” said Justice. “He had a great heart.
Justice said Khoury was always on hand and noted his presence after the March 3, 2020, tornado where he gave out donuts, and at so many other community events and meetings.
Khoury is survived by his wife Romena Khoury, brothers Issa, Raed, Samer and Fadi Khoury and their families, and by his sister Silvia