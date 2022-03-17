The cold waters of Cedar Creek were the scene of water rescue training by Fire Department of Mt. Juliet last week.
The training took place over three days for two hours each day at the creek that runs along Cedar Creek Greenway near Jackson Hills subdivision. This was the initial year the department had actual in-water training and is the first of a series of water rescue training that will culminate later this year utilizing the department’s 16-foot Zodiac rescue boat on Old Hickory Lake.
“Training is essential to our mission and the growth of our department,” said FDMJ Deputy Chief Joseph Edwards, who helped oversee the training along the swiftly flowing creek. “We consistently train in unfavorable conditions such as rain, mud, cold, and heat so we are always prepared to serve our citizens and visitors of Mt. Juliet.”
Fire departments across Tennessee must complete an approved set of courses of more than 40 hours by the Tennessee Fire Commission. The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet holds numerous classes ranging from critical incident stress management, fire behavior, safety and water rescue to exceed the state requirement.
Last week’s training involved the department’s 33 firefighters (11 on each of the three days) and firefighters Aaron Kinser and Mike Peveto headed the grueling tasks. Kinser is an Army veteran and Peveto is a Marine veteran. They both are skilled in water rescues.
Peveto was in the 50-degree water one day as the “victim” needing rescue. His wife, Chantelle, is a FDMJ volunteer and was in the water near the bridge along the greenway on another day. While both wore dry, encapsulated suits, it was still cold, especially for their hands, they said.
A few days prior to the training the creek overflowed its banks, but last week it was several feet high and deeper in some places and a perfect place to conduct training maneuvers. Training involved the practice of throwing orange and white “floaters” attached to long ropes.
“As our ‘victim’ floats on their back down the creek, the firefighters practice throwing the life-saving floater to them,” said Edwards.
It’s not as easy as it sounds. In this case. there were tree limbs to avoid and those training had to figure out how much strength was needed to reach the victim and how to measure the throws and how fast the victim was moving in the current. They also had to pull the victim in to shore.
“This is realistic training,” said Kinser. “Being out in the elements, in actual moving water reveals real-life obstacles, such as overhead entanglements and low light, rain, cold, darkness and wind.”
While water rescues aren’t a weekly occurrence for the department, these type of training exercises are essential, said FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman. Mt. Juliet’s two major creeks — Cedar Creek and Stoner Creek — run through the heart of the city and both are notorious for flash flooding.
One year ago, the parking lot of Mt. Juliet’s Valley Center turned into a virtual roaring river as water rose to nearly four feet. Luffman said that same downpour had his department, Mt. Juliet Police and the Wilson Emergency Management Agency at the scene of a water rescue.
“It was on the 2900 block of West Division Street and we rescued three adults and a cat from one house, and another individual from another when the creek flooded,” said Luffman.
The fire chief said the department averages about three water rescues a year. There are also incidents of drivers not adhering to the “turn around, don’t drown” motto.
“Just one rescue is so worth our regular water rescue training,” Luffman said. “It’s like everything else, it’s muscle memory and practicing all the time. We will work these training sessions up from rope tosses to handling our rescue boat.”
The department plans several more water rescue training sessions this year.
Rushing water brings so much energy, Luffman said. A gallon of water weights about eight pounds.
“But that all into motion and it’s a lot of force, and add rapid flow to that,” said Luffman. “A little bit of water can go a long way.”