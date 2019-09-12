On Sunday, firefighters from Middle Tennessee will pay tribute to firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001 at the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in downtown Nashville.
The firefighters will climb 110 stories in remembrance of the 343 Fire Department of New York firefighters who died 18 years ago.
Firefighter Max Ambriz from Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will be part of a nine-person team of FDMJ members to take part in the climb.
“I’ve been doing this climb for the past six years,” said the husband of 19 years and father of two girls, 11 and 6.
During his climb of 2,762 steps, he will hold a picture of Michael Lyons.
“I honor him every year,” Ambriz said. “He was from the New York Rescue Unit 41.”
He said he wanted to honor the same firefighter every year and holds his picture close during the grueling climb. If Ambriz makes the climb in three years, he said he plans to find Lyons’ family and thank them.
“He was just 32 years old,” Ambriz said quietly.
The 343 firefighters participating in the Nashville event will be wearing full gear (from 60 to 80 pounds) and climbing for someone specifically. Each climber will be given a badge to wear with the name and photograph of one of the FDNY firefighters killed in the terrorist attacks.
Ambriz said he and his team will also carry a flag of an eagle that says “Never to be forgotten,” during the climb.