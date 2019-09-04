Mt. Juliet residents now have access to a roadside cleanup kit to help make trash pickup efforts safer.
Girl Scout Troop 670 put together the kit as its Bronze Star project. The group is eight girls in elementary school.
Rhonda Bradshaw, whose daughter, Emilee, is a troop member, said the project was in memory of Troop 3055 from Chippewa Falls that had two scouts and a leader killed during a roadside trash pickup.
“That was such a terrible thing and the girls wanted to do something to make such efforts safer,” Bradshaw said.
So, they used some of their cookie sales money to put together a kit and donated it to the Mt. Juliet Community Center.
“They delivered it last week and we were so pleased,” said the center’s event coordinator Jennifer Diekmann. “People simply can come in and check it out for the day.”
There is no cost to use the kit, Diekmann said.
Inside the large duffel bag are safety cones, 10 colored vests, a first aid kit, trash bags, gloves and trash “pickers.”
The next step for the troop is to obtain its Silver Award. It will begin selling Fall products soon and there is a trip to Savannah, Ga. (birthplace of the Girl Scouts) in the works as well.
“Girl Scouts have a strong stance in reducing the carbon footprint of the earth and Troop 670 encourages our community to participate in cleanup days,” Bradshaw said.