It’s a free-for-all for the Mt. Juliet District 4 city commission seat after longtime commissioner Brian Abston resigned in May because he moved out of the district.
And that may lead to a special election next month to fill the seat.
Four candidates have thrown their hat into the ring to fill Abston’s seat until the next election in 2020. Former city commissioner Jim Bradshaw, local businessman Gerard Bullock, Jennifer Milele and Brian Criswell have expressed interest in the season. John Rossmeier withdrew after no one nominated him for the position.
At the July 22 commission meeting, three of the candidates told the commission members their qualifications (Criswell came in afterward). The commission members voted five times without reaching a decision. Then, Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty and Commissioner Art Giles left the meeting, forcing an early ending because there was not a quorum.
Hagerty told The Wilson Post he felt it would be best to hold a special election.
“A special election is mandated by our city charter if the appointment is not made within 90 days,” he said. “It was obvious after the first round of voting to appoint on July 9 that no one person could achieve a majority of votes. I then made a motion to immediately go to a special election to accelerate the process. That motion failed.”
The subsequent meeting did not determine Abston’s replacement either.
“A special election has the advantage of allowing the voters who live in the district to choose their representative rather than four politicians who do not live in the district,” Hagerty said.
If the commissioners can’t pick a replacement at its Aug. 12 meeting, then the city will hold a special election Aug. 22 at a cost of about $20,000.
Abston had suggested Rick Rodriguez fill his seat. However, Rodriguez withdrew just before the July meeting.
“The reason you’re not seeing my name on the list is because I voluntarily removed it late last week,” the former county tourism director said. “I felt the commission’s inability to make a decision further discouraged me from participating in the process.”
Milele said she was up for the job.
“I have lived and worked in Mt. Juliet since 1984,” she said. “I have raised two sons here. I want to convey the views of the constituents here. It’s about mutual respect. I have the heart to serve and I’m all about accountability.”
Bradshaw said he’s worked for the city many years.
“I’m very conservative,” he said. “I will try to look out for your dollars and want to represent you.”
Bullock said he is a small business owner and will “do a great job.”
“I have 20 years in management and with one profession,” he said. “I know it’s a tough choice, but I can jump right into it.”
Criswell and Milele were successful in derailing a proposed mixed-use development in Belinda City.
“I feel my success with the Belinda City petition shows my ability to take multiple opinions that are similar and articulate them in a coherent way that won the support of those invested and affected positive change,” he said. “Basically, I became a spokesperson for the community and would like to continue that trend as your District 4 commissioner.”