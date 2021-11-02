Mt. Juliet planners unanimously approved a rezone and master site development plan for a subdivision on South Greenhill Road.
The single-family home project with 18 planned units will now go to the Mt. Juliet City Commission for final approval.
The proposal is for a 10.49-acre plot located on the west side of South Greenhill Road opposite Virginia Hill Drive and almost adjacent to Willoughby Station.
The rezone will allow the 18 residential lots and associated infrastructure. Prior to approval, Planning Chair Luke Winchester suggested a contingency of placing a flashing yellow light on the south corner of the neighborhood to alert motorists about the subdivision. It was approved.
The plan calls for a density of 1.7 units per acre and a 20-foot tree preservation buffer, streetscape enhancement and a landscaped berm with a split rail fence along South Greenhill Road.
All access is from South Greenhill Road with the 18 lots on a cul-de-sac. The commission also approved five-foot sidewalks on both sides of the internal streets and a six-foot wide sidewalk along South Greenhill Road near the entrance. A small playground was also approved.
Some neighbors expressed concern about the access because there would be two subdivisions (Mt. Vernon Estates) near each other. However, City Attorney Gino Marchetti said Mt. Juliet could not force improvements on a county road.
No timeline for the project was mentioned if the city gives final approval.