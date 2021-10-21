After a little more than five years in business in Mt. Juliet, Third Coast Salt Spa broke ground for a new facility recently that will quadruple the space of the existing wellness and skincare spa.
The target opening date is spring 2022 with a 5,000-square foot building at 103 Sunset Dr. behind Catch22 restaurant on N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Business owner Shari Arnold said 3,700 square feet is dedicated to Third Coast Salt Spa and the remaining 1,300 square feet will be leased to James Marlin’s Provision’s Medical.
Third Coast Salt owner Shari Arnold took a leap of faith five years ago when she left her job as Del Webb’s lifestyle director. She’s currently leasing from Smoothie King on Mt. Juliet Road where she provides salt therapy and other services with a staff of 15 of aestheticians and certified massage therapists.
“I’ve always been a risk taker my whole life,” said Arnold. “Over the five years I’ve increased my sales three times and have had to turn business way. That’s why I need to expand my footprint.”
Arnold said the flooding last March at the Valley Center was “pretty devasting” with water gushing through her main doors. A tornado hit the area in March 2020 and the pandemic affected business as well.
“The only thing that survived was my big pink Himalayan salt wall,” she said. “We worked round the clock and opened the next day. Then they closed it own for a bit to get a third-party person to put in flooring and walls. It was the best way to protect the structure.”
She reopened the spa in mid-April. COVID mandates had her down to half-capacity.
“I thought, this can’t be real, it’s a bad dream,” she said.
The new building is expected to have a salt room, five skin care rooms, two massage rooms, a sweat pod, a cryotherapy chamber and a meditation room, wet spa and steam room. Services provided include events, workshops, salt therapy, sweat therapy, micro blading, deep tissue massage and Reiki.