The 17th annual Mt. Juliet Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park had possibly its largest turnout ever.
“I want to say there are 3,500-plus people here today,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. “I think this might be the biggest event for Halloween in the Midstate.”
The beautiful weather, tons of activities and lots of candy from 64 vendors helped to attract all of the visitors, a group that included families from Smyrna, Hendersonville and Hermitage.
Barrett Smith, 3, rode a pony with his cowboy hat and made a fitting ranger. Mia Sherrock, also 3, took a pony ride sporting a sparkled pink skirt.
“Last year it was so hot in all the costumes, today was perfection,” Lee said.
Six food trucks helped to complement all of the candy the kids received.
A highlight of the day was a multi-aged costume contest with the winners picking their own toy from a large pile on a table.
“We went to Walmart and got $500 in toys for the winners,” Lee said.
The parks department’s next big event is the Christmas parade. The theme this year is Toy Story Christmas.